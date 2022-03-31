5 best alternate Spider-Men from the Spider-Verse

Spider-Verse as a concept has really started to explore the Spider-Men in media now. This concept itself has been going on in comics for a while now, but since the release of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Spider-Man: No Way Home, the concept has become popular. It has really set it itself as a huge part of the Spider-Man mythos and provided us with some great characters.

These alternate takes from the Spider-Verse provide a fresh new look at the web slinger, and it just makes for some really good takes on the friendly neighborhood wall crawler. Not to mention that we have an upcoming sequel Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse as well that will delve even deeper into the concept.

So let's take a look at five of the best alternate versions of Spider-Man from the Spider-Verse.

5 best Spider-Men from the Spider-Verse include Miles Morales, Spider-Man 2099, Superior Spider-Man, and more

5) Spider-Man Noir

Spider-Man Noir comic cover (Image via Marvel Comics)

Ever wanted an extremely dark and brooding Peter Parker? Well, you got it. Spider-Man Noir is like you guessed, a noir themed version of the character. This Spider-Man is more brutal and dark in how he handles things, and is a complete 180 degree opposite of the original Peter Parker.

All the classic villains get the same Noir treatment as well, while Uncle Ben gets the worst end of the stick with how his death is handled. Things get dark and it's perhaps one of the most interesting takes on the wall crawler that you can get.

4) Spider-Man 2099

Spider-Man 2099 comic cover (Image via Marvel Comics)

Spider-Man gets the Batman Beyond treatment here as we get a futuristic version of him. Created by Peter David and Rick Leonardi, Miguel O'Hara takes up the mantle of the webhead in 2099. Living in Nueva York, O'Hara tries to recreate the original Spider-Man powers, but in an accident has half his DNA code re-written with that of a spider.

O'Hara's powers include everything that Spider-Man has, but even more so. Although he doesn't have Spider-Sense, he still has heightened eyesight and hearing that helps him navigate areas efficiently.

Fans should also get excited because Oscar Isaac will be voicing the character in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

3) Captain Universe

Captain Universe (Image via Marvel Comics)

Captain Universe is the most powerful Spider-Man out there. Imagine all of his powers, multiplied by 1000, that's who he is. A cosmic version of the the beloved character, he gets hit with the Enigma Force that basically gives him all the powers. For the time being, this Spider-Man was basically the most powerful being in the Marvel Universe.

The Enigma force also allows him to see through space and time. This Spider-Man has also defeated classic foes like Doctor Doom without breaking a sweat.

2) Superior Spider-Man

Superior Spider-Man comic cover (Image via Marvel Comics)

The Superior Spider-Man comics were a roller coaster of emotions, and for many reasons. Writer Dan Slott provides us with one of the best Spider-Man stories of all time, and weirdly enough, it sees a villain take center stage. After Doc Ock successfully transfers his consciousness to Peter Parker's mind, he becomes the Superior Spider-Man.

Clark @VegetaIV All I want from the MCU is a good Superior Spider-Man adaptation.



Literally the most original thing they can do with the character now. All I want from the MCU is a good Superior Spider-Man adaptation.Literally the most original thing they can do with the character now. https://t.co/QF3GZSI7wm

The story is filled with a lot of hard-hitting story beats as Ock tries his best to be a better Spider-Man than Parker, but ultimately fails at every level. Not only that, but it has one of the best resolutions to a Spider-Man story that shouldn't be spoiled.

1) Miles Morales

Miles Morales' comic cover (Image via Marvel Comics)

This entry was a no-brainer. Miles Morales has been the best alternate Spider-Man that we have ever had. Not only that, but he really embraces the core values of the character and offers a fresh spin. Originally created by Brian Michael Bendis, Miles has become quite the icon.

In the comics, Miles takes up Peter's mantle after his death as he gets bit by the same spider too. He has the same powers, but also has bio-electricity that can help fend off foes.

Over the years, Miles has had his own film and a game as well, and we can't wait to see him return in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

