Television meets art: Iconic Squid Game scenes and the artworks that inspired it

Squid Game's massive success has earned the show a dedicated fan following, all of whom are on the lookout for Easter eggs. The latest to be found is a series of artworks that the hit show's iconic inspiration comes from - from Michelangelo to Edvard Munch!

Netflix's Squid Game is currently the most-watched Netflix show globally, toppling Shonda Rhimes' regency drama Bridgerton. The Korean survival show, which mixes battle royale with reality TV, has taken the world by storm. Viewers across the globe have commended this magnum opus by ace director Hwang Dong Hyuk.

Apart from the tight storyline and brilliant direction, the show's makers also managed to put in several Easter eggs, including these world-famous works of art!

Squid Game scenes and the art they refer to

1) The Scream by Edvard Munch (1893) in Red Light, Green Light

RΛMIN NΛSIBOV @RaminNasibov The Squid Game and ArtThe Scream (Edvard Munch)

Relativity (M. C. Escher) The Squid Game and ArtThe Scream (Edvard Munch)

Relativity (M. C. Escher) https://t.co/Uon0oRvFPY

Edvard Munch's creation finds a place in every 'most recognized' work of art list worldwide. Given the universality and aptness of the emotion depicted in The Scream, it was only a matter of time before it was referenced in a show. The iconic painting was recreated in the first episode of Squid Game, wherein the participants were introduced to what being eliminated indeed means in these brutal games.

2) Relativity by M. C. Escher (1953) and Edificio La Muralla Roja by Ricardo Bofill (1973)

arie @blondkev squid game taking inspiration from artist mc escher's litograph art 🤍 first print is called relativity (1953) and the last one is called convex and concave (1955). squid game taking inspiration from artist mc escher's litograph art 🤍 first print is called relativity (1953) and the last one is called convex and concave (1955). https://t.co/zSdbYySw0I

The psychedelic and horrifically bright staircases of Squid Game have acquired iconic status in pop culture. But the idea itself is not original and finds inspiration from at least two sources. The first is from the artwork of lithographer M.C. Escher, called Relativity. The topsy turvy staircases appear to be a replica of the 1953 artwork. Another inspiration, according to some sharp-eyed viewers, is Edificio La Muralla Roja, a building in Alicante, Spain. A look at a picture of the building will show any viewer how Squid Game's makers were inspired by this stunning building, designed by Ricardo Bofill.

3) The Rothschild Surrealist Ball (1972) in Front Man

C.W. 'All Hallows' Reeve @GotobedDiaries

#WyrdWednesday

1/3 On December 1972, Marie Helene de Rothschild held her famous surrealist ball. Attendees included Salvor Dali, Audrey Hepburn & Marisa Berenson. The dress code was simple - black tie, long dresses and surrealist heads1/3 On December 1972, Marie Helene de Rothschild held her famous surrealist ball. Attendees included Salvor Dali, Audrey Hepburn & Marisa Berenson. The dress code was simple - black tie, long dresses and surrealist heads

#WyrdWednesday

1/3 https://t.co/9CFuvMNv2D

While bejeweled masks and animal symbolism are a staple of most surrealist artwork and cinema (think Bunuel and Dali), most artistically oriented viewers would agree that the VIPs of Squid Game appeared to be at a party very reminiscent of those thrown by the Rothschild's in the 70s.

The wealthiest family in America, back then, were known for their wild parties, the most iconic being the Rothschild Surrealist Ball, which would give the wildest MET Gala now a run for its money. With costumes designed by Dali himself, and the most famous people in the world, including Audrey Hepburn, in attendance, it is no shock that Hwang Dong Hyuk would look towards this ball as inspiration for a show of obscene wealth and privilege.

4) The Dinner Party by Judy Chicago (1974) in Front Man

ruby @helloruby1 Squid Game, Hwang Dong-hyuk (2021) / Dinner Party, Judy Chicago (1974-1979) Squid Game, Hwang Dong-hyuk (2021) / Dinner Party, Judy Chicago (1974-1979) https://t.co/UtDHcUJ9dV

This reference was among the most recognized testimony to how famous Judy Chicago's artwork is. The installation, symbolic of women's history in civilization, depicts a dinner party with a seat for 39 historical and mythical women who changed the world- from Eleanor of Aquitaine to Virginia Woolf.

Ironically, the Squid Game scene in which viewers find it referenced is when the sole woman, Kang Sae Byeok, is forced to sit at the table, wounded and bleeding, unable to enjoy the steak while the two men gorge on the meat.

5) The Creation of Adam by Michelangelo (1512) in One lucky Day

The tender scene between Gi Hun and Sang Woo reminds the viewer of the Creation of Adam. (Image via Netflix, Wikipedia)

Also Read

The Creation of Adam is arguably the most easily recognizable artwork on the list, depicting the moment in the Book of Genesis where the Biblical God gives life to Adam, the first man. While one outstretched hand reaching out for the other has been used in several films and shows, its usage in Squid Game stands out for its ambiguity.

There is no God here, nor any man, as Gi Hun and Sang Woo have been reduced to primal, animalistic selves. But in this tender moment of Gi Hun reaching out to his former friend, perhaps the makers of Squid Game wanted to show a rebirth of sorts, for both the characters, for better and for worse.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar