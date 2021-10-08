Squid Game's Kang Sae-byeok still alive? New fan theory shows a ray of hope

Netflix's Squid Game has taken over the world and has found critical acclaim all across the globe. The dystopian survival show has been commended for its tight script and incredible cast.

Squid Game is full of some heartbreaking deaths, but the most tragic figure has to be that of Kang Sae-byeok, aka participant number 067, played by newbie Jung Ho-yeon.

Along with global fame, though, comes a surge in the number of fan theories. From the color of Gi-hun's hair to his relationship with the old man, viewers have come up with innovative theories about everything. The latest theory doing the rounds, though, will bring a glimmer of hope to all fans of Kang Sae-byeok, aka Number 067.

Is Squid Game's Kang Sae-byeok alive?

Kang Sae-byeok remains one of the most mysterious characters from the start. All that is said is that she is a North Korean defector, who came to the South with her little brother for a better life. With the dream of a better life having shattered, Kang Sae-byeok was forced to take part in the deadly games, for her family.

Throughout Squid Game, Kang Sae-byeok was portrayed as someone who was cynical, cold, and looked out only for herself. Towards the end though, she had a change of heart, and it was a consequence of the said change of heart that she wound up dead; having broken hearts of almost every single viewer. Some fans of the show, though, have shown a ray of light with this theory.

key @wlwgirls i would kill a man to get kang saebyeok back in squid game i would kill a man to get kang saebyeok back in squid game https://t.co/PU9WH4D4Y2

There are several theories doing rounds on the internet that claim that not only is Kang Sae-byeok alive, but that she also managed to get off the island. One of the chief clues to this, according to viewers, is:

Her death was never formally announced.

Every time a participant died/ got killed on Squid Game, a voice on the intercom announced the elimination of the particular participant. The announcement took place regardless of how the participant met their end.

In the case of player number 067, Kang Sae-byeok, no such announcement was heard.

Sae-byeok, at the end of the glass bridge game, got stabbed by a huge piece of glass. Unwilling to show weakness, she put on a brave face, and even wore the tuxedo for the final dinner. Eventually, though, her pain became obvious. When Gi-hun ran to the guards to beg them to help Kang Sae-byeok, Sang-woo made use of the opportunity to brutally stab player 067, apparently killing her instantly.

The guards then brought out a coffin for Sae-byeok, and carried her away in silence, with only music to be heard.

popi @yoomuisic !!! SQUID GAME SPOILERS !!! tbh i genuinely do not believe that saebyeok is dead. we never heard the woman announcing "067 is eliminated", she had a scar on one side of her neck and lived through whatever caused that scar, she can live through the cut that sangwoo !!! SQUID GAME SPOILERS !!! tbh i genuinely do not believe that saebyeok is dead. we never heard the woman announcing "067 is eliminated", she had a scar on one side of her neck and lived through whatever caused that scar, she can live through the cut that sangwoo

Several fans believe that since no announcement was made, it must mean that Sae-byeok is not actually dead. The only other time where no clear announcement was heard in Squid Game was in case of the Old Man's apparent death in the game of marbles. Since, as viewers find out in the end, the Old man was not dead, it is justifiable to believe that Kang Sae-byeok might not be dead either.

The fact that she had a knife with her has also added credence to this theory, with several saying she may have cut her way out of the black box before being burnt.

mofi/scooter🇨🇴 @ilovesaebyeok SQUID GAME SPOILERS‼️what if saebyeok is actually not dead BECAUSE WHEN SHE DIED THE SPAKER NEVER SAID “067 ELIMINATED”…..IDK MAYBE HER AND SANGWOO FAKED IT IDK2!3?!3or maybe i’m just in denial…. HELP SQUID GAME SPOILERS‼️what if saebyeok is actually not dead BECAUSE WHEN SHE DIED THE SPAKER NEVER SAID “067 ELIMINATED”…..IDK MAYBE HER AND SANGWOO FAKED IT IDK2!3?!3or maybe i’m just in denial…. HELP

paula⁷ @flowerrscent @HIRAlTOZAKl no bc he can’t be dead😃 I also read a theory that sae byeok might’ve worked secretly with the childhood bestie guy and that she’s not actually dead and Ali isn’t either bc like we didn’t technically see them get killed so maybe they’re alive😃 @HIRAlTOZAKl no bc he can’t be dead😃 I also read a theory that sae byeok might’ve worked secretly with the childhood bestie guy and that she’s not actually dead and Ali isn’t either bc like we didn’t technically see them get killed so maybe they’re alive😃

gong yoo hehe @Hanisaina_ Okay okay i got a theory for #SquidGame . What if they retrieved the important characters like ali, saebyeok, sangwoo for season two as the series is getting attention and they'll meet with gihun at the second season?! Okay okay i got a theory for #SquidGame. What if they retrieved the important characters like ali, saebyeok, sangwoo for season two as the series is getting attention and they'll meet with gihun at the second season?!

Like every fan theory, though, this one too has its fair share of naysayers. Many viewers pointed out how the scene was shot in slow motion, and the only sound was the music. Thus, the announcement could have been made at any point.

The addition of money to the prize pool is also a glaring confirmation of Kang Sae-byeok's death, for them. They also claim no one who had been stabbed that badly could have made it out alive.

gab @brockhamptron someone said that saebyeok isn't dead... bro its not the penthouse dont give me a hope

someone said that saebyeok isn't dead... bro its not the penthouse dont give me a hope

https://t.co/veXRhX6NPI

ᴮᴱ jae⁷ | spam! @alltimejaee SQUID GAME THEORIES ARE INSANE SPOILERS SAE BYEOK IS DEAD SHE IS NOT COMING BACK TO LIFE SHE GOT STABBED IN THE NECK AND HAD A PIECE OF GLASS IN HER KIDNEY WHICH STILL MAKES ME MAD BECAUSE THE GLASS STEPS CAUSED THAT SHREAD OF GLASS TO GO INTO HER WHEN SHE WON… THE GAME 🤨 SQUID GAME THEORIES ARE INSANE SPOILERS SAE BYEOK IS DEAD SHE IS NOT COMING BACK TO LIFE SHE GOT STABBED IN THE NECK AND HAD A PIECE OF GLASS IN HER KIDNEY WHICH STILL MAKES ME MAD BECAUSE THE GLASS STEPS CAUSED THAT SHREAD OF GLASS TO GO INTO HER WHEN SHE WON… THE GAME 🤨

Honk @sabeyblades Okay but season 2:

Gihun - PlayStation dude

Junho - player

Saebyeok - front man/woman

Inho - first man/leader (what the raisin was)Don’t come @ me with “they’re dead” I didn’t not ask Okay but season 2:

Gihun - PlayStation dude

Junho - player

Saebyeok - front man/woman

Inho - first man/leader (what the raisin was)Don’t come @ me with “they’re dead” I didn’t not ask

While only Season 2 of Squid Game can reveal the truth about Kang Sae-byeok, one viewer has come up with interesting hypothetical roles for the characters next season.

