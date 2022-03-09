Dapper Dan X GAP: Where to buy, release date, and more about the collab

Gap has unveiled its Summer Spring 2022 campaign on March 7, 2022 that aims to celebrate diversity.

The campaign features a unique cast which includes the Harlem fashion designer Dapper Dan, Shalom Harlow, Indira Scott, Yumi Nu, and Kai-Isaiah Jamal.

Leading the campaign as a headliner is Dapper Dan and he is also collaborating with the label to bring in his own unique collection. The collection will be released on March 10, 2022, at noon at 4.00 pm ET.

hionfashion @hionfashion DAPPER DAN X GAP SPRING CAMPAIGN DAPPER DAN X GAP SPRING CAMPAIGN https://t.co/arL0xYj0Ms

All about the Dapper Dan x Gap collaboration

Alongside the Spring 2022 campaign, Dapper Dan will be collaborating with the brand for a special capsule hoodie aka DAP. The American icon and Harlem-based fashion designer will come together in partnership with the label to bring an arch logo hoodie.

Dapper Dan will be bringing a special edition DAP GAP hoodie with which the brand wants to create as a new instant classic of modern American style.

Jerome Mouse @Vandalyzm I do not care the price.



I need it right now. Dapper Dan x Gap I do not care the price. I need it right now. Dapper Dan x Gap https://t.co/pGrgPkKoyL

In the spring 2022 campaign, we saw headliner Dapper Dan wearing a coral hued hoodie with huge lettering across the front of the hoodie that read DAP. The limited edition hoodie will drop on March 10, 2022 at 4.00 pm ET, online on the official website, according to the press release.

More about the Spring 2022 Campaign by GAP

The campaign celebrates uniqueness, identity, and diversity. According to a press release made by the company,

"Gap Amplifies a Cast that Reflects the Diverse Identities, Cultures and Ideas of Individuals Pioneering True Paths for Themselves—Modern American Style at its Best."

Shot by well-known fashion photographer Zoey Grossman and conceptualized by Gap's global creative director Len Peltier, the Spring 2022 campaign is centered around the theme of self-expression and individuality.

A feel-good vibe shines in this campaign and it celebrates the freedom of being your true-self and your best-selves. The campaign features champions environmentalism, women's rights, social justice, and more.

The campaign also features a voiceover by the artist Kai-Isaiah Jamal from the verse of the poem Dream of Freedom. Dream of Me, which reads,

"And if there do be a dream

The dream has to include me

Otherwise ain’t gonna sleep

Or close my eyes just to be

If it do be a dream

I hope this dream’s dream

Is for me to be free"

Jamal, who is a non binary artist hoping to restructure and reform the performance world, is also a trans visibility artist.

Other than the DAP hoodie, you will also find versatile classics like wide leg khakis, khaki shorts tapered, vintage soft hoodies, varsity sweaters, poplin shirts, oversized parkas, and classic pocket tees.

Edited by Sabika