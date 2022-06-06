Where to buy Futura X Supreme collection? Price and more details explored

When Supreme's season arrives, you can anticipate collaborative projects from the New York-based streetwear label.

In the preceding quarter of 2022, the company has collaborated with Nike, Dr. Martens, Royal DeCarava, and Stone Island, and now it kicked off its June releases in partnership with Futura. Supreme recently joined forces with Futura for a limited-edition apparel collection.

The Futura X Supreme collaborative capsule witnessed its first release in the US and Europe on June 2, followed by its launch in Japan on June 4. The apparel pieces are easily purchasable from the e-commerce store of Supreme. The collection ranges from $48 to $234.

Supreme X Futura 2000 collab’s net earnings will be donated to Free Arts NYC

Futura designed tees and skateboards for the capsule collection (Image via Twitter/@dropsdotgg)

Futura 2000, for those unfamiliar, is an American graffiti artist who rose to notoriety in the early 1970s by decorating New York City subway cars with a plethora of vivid and striking paintings.

Story continues below ad

The collection offers a pair of tees made in black and white, alongside three printed skate decks. All the items are embellished with artwork from the acclaimed American graffiti artist's 1991 films The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly.

ボブさん代行@ただのスニ好き @bobusannnn 抽選で1名代行無料



6/4 2022SS WEEK15



Supreme × Futura



オンライン代行承ります。

今週はあるテストを行うので Tee格安 でお受けします。

詳細はDMにてお問い合わせ下さい。



フォロー＋RT＋コメントしてくださった方の中から抽選で1名オンライン無料代行いたします。 抽選で1名代行無料6/4 2022SS WEEK15Supreme × Futuraオンライン代行承ります。今週はあるテストを行うのでTee格安でお受けします。詳細はDMにてお問い合わせ下さい。フォロー＋RT＋コメントしてくださった方の中から抽選で1名オンライン無料代行いたします。 🔥🔥抽選で1名代行無料🔥🔥6/4 2022SS WEEK15Supreme × Futuraオンライン代行承ります。今週はあるテストを行うので🔥Tee格安🔥でお受けします。詳細はDMにてお問い合わせ下さい。フォロー＋RT＋コメントしてくださった方の中から抽選で1名オンライン無料代行いたします。 https://t.co/rXxOB8ZtGV

The tees are available in black and white, with a small red box branding just below the graphic on the chest and Futura's moniker emblazoned in his distinctive rough text typeface on the backside. The aforesaid design is allowed to cover the full skate deck, while the lower half is stamped with a Supreme insignia.

Story continues below ad

The earnings from this collaborative endeavor will go entirely to Free Arts NYC, which aims to empower marginalized youngsters in New York City using arts and mentorship programs that help them develop their creativity.

Know more about the artist Futura

Leonard Hilton McGurr, better known as Futura and formerly known as Futura 2000, is a graffiti illustrator from the United States born in November 1955.

In the early 1970s, he began painting illegitimately on the subways of New York City, along with other painters like ALI. He served in the United States Navy from 1974 to 1978, traveling worldwide.

Story continues below ad

Futura's abstract expression of graffiti is one of his most defining qualities. While most graffiti artists' majorly focused on writing throughout the 1980s, Futura popularized abstract street art, which subsequently went mainstream.

He worked for apparel businesses like GFS, Subway, and Project Dragon in the 1990s. Futura also has his own clothing business, labeled Futura Laboratories, a retail outlet in Fukuoka, Japan. He also crafted the limited-edition Hennessy V.S. bottle in the same year, 1990.

In 2017, Futura partnered with Uniqlo on a t-shirt line. Then, in 2019, the artist teamed up with the New York Mets on a pointman bobblehead, a baseball jersey, and a baseball cap.

Story continues below ad

In late 2019, he partnered up with Funko to create decals for a Star Wars range only available at Target. He made a bespoke set of automobiles in partnership with BMW in 2020, exhibited at Frieze LA 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

The artist also joined forces with Nike and designed footwear, namely the Leonard Hilton McGurr 'Futura' Nike Dunk High Pro SB 'FLOM.' It was sold at auction for US$63,000 in September 2020.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far