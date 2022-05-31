Founded in Yamaguchi, Japan in 1949, the clothing retailer, UNIQLO, is a global brand with over 1000 stores worldwide. The brand is a pioneer in delivering quality textiles and redefining styles.

The brand's story dates back to May 1984, when the label opened its first retail store in Fukuro-Machi, Naka-ku Hiroshima, under the name of Unique Clothing Warehouse.

It was later decided that the label will be registering the name in the official contract as 'Uniclo', which is an amalgamation of Unique Clothing part. However in 1988, Hong Kong, one of the staff misread the letter "C" as "Q" and it stuck.

The name of the store was changed to Uniqlo 10 years after its first opening. Following the incident, Tadashi Yanai changed the name of the store across Japan to UNIQLO. The brand continues to be one of the best Japanese clothing brands and one of the main reasons to be driving their success is their collaborations.

The brand has time and again chosen discerning collaborations into the areas of Anime & Game, Brands, Art & Design, Cartoons, Movies, Pop Culture, and niche interests that make rare and covetable designs.

The Japanese label's most popular collaborative ranges come from its UT sub-brand, which consists of graphic T-shirt lines out of high-quality basics. Ahead, we have made a list of a few of the best collaborations from the Uniqlo UT line,

Top 5 UNIQLO UT collabs that you need to know about right now

1) KAWS collaboration from 2019

Kaws collection from 2019 (Image via Uniqlo UT)

One of UNIQLO's best known collaborations was with the American artist, KAWS. KAWs, who have collaborated with famous labels such as Dior Homme, Supreme, BAPE, and Nigo, was one of the major collaborations done by UNIQLO in 2019.

The collection showcased graphic tees displaying a motif of pink BFF companion hugging a smaller companion from KAWS, a blue BFF companion sitting on a ledge, a dissected companion, and more.

This is one of the most exclusive collaborations that also launched tote bags as part of its accessories line. The collection offers 12 adult-sized graphic tees, six kid-sized graphic tees and four tote bags.

The adult tees retailed for $14.90, and the kids' sizes retailed for $9.90. The collection was launched on June 3, 2019.

2) One Piece collaboration from 2019

One Piece collection from 2019 (Image via @UNIQLO Malaysia/ Facebook)

To commemorate the One Piece manga's 20th anniversary and the launch of the now popular One Piece: Stampede movie, UNIQLO UT collaborated with the popular Japanese series in 2019.

The One Piece: Stampede movie, which was released on August 9, 2019, was being commemorated in Japan with a graphic t-shirt collection by the Japanese clothing retailer, which launched online on the clothing retailer's official e-commerce site on July 29, 2019.

This marked the second collaboration between UT and One Piece, and the entire collection was made under the guidance of the highly-coveted author of the manga series, legendary Eiichiro Oda.

The collection's graphics were inspired by the event taking place in the film, where the Straw Hat Pirates are seen boarding the Thousand Sunny and heading out on a summer vacation.

The graphic also consists of an art of Luffy carrying a gun barrel on his back to launch fireworks, whereas Chopper wears an explosive firework hat. The graphic on the tee showcases Chopper wearing a new tee, Sabo as the revolutionary army co-leader, and Luffy in geta sandals.

The collection consisted on 9 adult sized tees offering, which dropped on July 20, 2019.

3) Billie Eilish x Takashi Murakami collaboration from 2020

Billie Eilish x Takashi Murakami collection from (Image via Uniqlo)

In 2019, as Billie Eilish launched her famous song, You Should See Me in a Crown, the official music video was directed and animated by Takashi Murakami. The collaboration was later continued with a UT collection with the Japanese clothing retailer brand. The collaboration offered exclusively designed graphic tees and hats for adults and kids sizes.

The graphics contained bold and vibrant prints showcasing the unique perspectives of both the artists. For the collection, Takashi Murakami reimagined Billie Eilish's logo by adding vibrant flowers around it, which was later printed on Eilish's signature oversized tees.

The collection consisted of 18-piece across the Women, Men and Children section and was released as a limited-edition capsule on May 25, 2020 for graphic tees retailing at a price of $15.

4) BTS BT21 Universtar collection from 2019

BTS BT21 collection from 2019 (Image via UNIQLO)

This is for all the Armys, the UT label also collaborated with BTS in 2019, to release a BT21 collection, which features the famous Line characters KOYA, RJ, SHOOKY, MANG, KOYA, TATA, CHIMMY, and COOKY.

The collection, dubbed the Universtar, was released in 12 different graphic tee styles in sizes XS to 3XL. K-pop group BTS created the BT21 line in September 2017, as they joined the Line Friends' Creators initiative.

The band selected eight characters, seven of which represent members of the K-pop group with the exception of VAN representing their global fandom, ARMY. The collection released 12 styles of unisex t-shirts in adult sizes, each retailing at a price of $14.90. The collection launched on June 21, 2019.

5) Disney's Magic For All collaboration

Disney's Magic For All collection from 2015 (Image via UNIQLO)

UNIQLO UT announced a collaboration with Disney consumer products back in 2015 as a part of the Magic For All collaboration. The partnership between the duo began in 2009, as the first UT line was launched featuring the iconic characters Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse.

Through the Magic For All collaboration, the label launched multiple products to delight customers worldwide. The collaboration included Disney characters from Star Wars, Pixar, Toy Story, Marvel's Avengers, and Frozen.

The UT collection featured art by Disney's Chief Creative Officer, John Lasseter. The collection featured famous characters such as Elsa from Frozen Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse from Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, Snow White, Bambi and more.

The collection included different divisions such as Disney Memories, Mickey Stands Out, Princess Way, etc. The standout collection included Andy Warhol's Mickey Mouse Art collection.

In honor of Mickey's 90th anniversary, the clothing retailer placed graphics of Andy Warhol's Mickey art onto tees, hoodies, dresses, and sweatshirts. The collection was released on September 20, 2018.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far