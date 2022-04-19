Final Fantasy x Uniqlo UT T-shirt collection: Where to buy, price, release date, and more explored about the apparel collab

The iconic Final Fantasy gaming franchise is collaborating with Uniqlo UT to commemorate its 35th anniversary in 2022. The collection will feature 16 designs based on the 16 titles of the globally acclaimed franchise.

Square Enix's Final Fantasy made its debut in 1987 as a fantasy role-playing game, but has since veered into other genres with immersive storylines, and cutting-edge graphics. The limited-edition t-shirt collection by Uniqlo UT will pay a fitting tribute to the memorable characters and visuals from the games over the years.

The collection will be launching in different regions on different days. It will launch in Japan on April 29, 2022, and the United States can expect the launch on May 16, 2022.

More about the upcoming Final Fantasy x Uniqlo UT collaboration

Final Fantasy x Uniqlo UT collaboration (Image via Uniqlo)

Hironobu Sakaguchi's Final Fantasy gaming franchise features 16 titles that have delighted fans over many years. The franchise is now set to celebrate its 35th anniversary on December 18, 2022. As part of the early celebration, they are collaborating with Uniqlo UT for a 16-piece capsule featuring t-shirts exclusively. Each design will correspond to one of the titles.

The T-shirt designs will honor the journey of the franchise, all the way from the early days of Final Fantasy I to the upcoming Final Fantasy XVI. If you have grown up alongside the gaming franchise, this collection will give you a burst of nostalgia.

Uniqlo's site reads,

"Since the first title’s 1987 release, this series has been highly acclaimed for its cutting-edge graphics, unique worldviews, and rich storylines. The character designs and visuals that make up the world of FINAL FANTASY are featured in this limited-edition T-shirt collection that can only be found at UNIQLO."

All 16 t-shirts in the collection have a gender-neutral style, and they will come in classic, sophisticated colors like black, white, blue, gray, olive, and natural. They will be available in an inclusive size ranging from XXS to 3XL. It is expected that the t-shirts will be marked at $19.90 each. Availability will be limited to select stores and the official e-commerce site of Uniqlo.

The collection will release this month on April 29, 2022, in Japan. The launch date for the United States is May 16, 2022.

Enthusiasts will be overjoyed to know that the collection will also feature a special deck of playing cards based on the game. If you buy two or more of the Final Fantasy 35th Anniversary UTs, you will have the chance to receive one original commemorative playing card on a first-come, first-serve basis until stocks last. You can also choose to buy the complete deck for your memorabilia collection.

If you want to go all out, you can also buy the complete box featuring all 16 t-shirts and a special gold version of the playing cards. The label made only 5000 such boxes for distribution. This box is priced at ¥ 24,900 ( $193 USD) in Japan but the U.S. site has not disclosed the price yet.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee