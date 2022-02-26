Uniqlo x Unit Magma: Where to buy, release date, price, and all about the Pokemon collection

Uniqlo's graphic T-shirt brand, UT, is releasing a second merch of its "Pokemon Meets Artist" series. This time, the brand is collaborating with Magma, an artist unit created by Kenichi Miyazawa and Jun Sugiyama.

In the first collection of the "Pokemon Meets Artist" series, the brand collaborated with the dynamic duo of Japanese artist Meguru Yamaguchi and British artist James Jarvis. This will be the second installment of the graphic tee by the label Uniqlo.

More about the Uniqlo x Unit Magma's Pokemon Collection

Since the creation of the favorite cartoon Pokemon, it has been loved by kids as well as adults worldwide.This new collection proves just how impactful Pokemon characters are in the lives of people, even after nearly three decades.

The collection features the participation of "Magma," an up-and-coming duo of artists who are attracting the attention of the fashion world. Their creativity in this project has produced a collection full of Pokemon's appeal and charms. The official website of the label mentions the collection saying:

"Pokémon as art! A new Pokémon collection created through an encounter with art is coming to UT!"

The artist unit is made by Kenichi Miyazawa and Jun Sugiyama, and they are known for using their unique outlook to create artwork with resin, waste materials, and motor appliances. They have even expanded the material into products, furniture, and space direction.

They vividly fuse analog with crazy colors and thus attract attention both internationally and domestically for their nostalgic aesthetics. Coming back to the collection, it will be available for both kids and adults. The collection is made in various colorways, including gray, black, navy, and white.

The graphics on the T-shirt will feature beloved characters from Pokemon including Magnemite, Pikachu, Psyduck, Charizard, and Magikarp. These will be illustrated with tennis rackets, metal screws, baseball bats, magnets, and other familiar objects with cartoony textures.

The Collection includes eight different graphics of the T-shirts, out of which the one that stands out the most is from Kid's line. The light blue T-shirt features game-inspired graphics of characters Chimchar, Piplup, and Turtwig. Both the adult line and Kid's line of T-shirts are gender fluid.

The collection will be available for purchase at the label's stores nationwide and on the official website, from Monday, April 11, 2022. The kid's line of T-shirts is priced for $14.90, and the Adult T-shirts are available for $19.90.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul