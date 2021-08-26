YG announces extra sessions for BLACKPINK's anniversary pop up store as BLINKs fill up reservations 

BLACKPINK's fifth year anniversary celebration is being celebrated in full swing. YG Entertainment had announced a pop-up store for the group's '4+1 Project,' an anniversary special store, giving BLINKs an up-close look at their favorite idols and their lives.

The pop-up store is an exclusive hangout for fans to entertain themselves, buy exclusive merch, play games and much more. YG Entertainment opened the doors of its new fancafe, 'The SameE,' near its headquarters. The event started on August 21 and will continue until August 30. Advance reservations were made to avoid over-crowding at the store.

BLINKs sell out advance reservations of BLACKPINK's pop-up store

The 4+1 Project pop-up store offers many incredible things for fans. It was safe to predict no fan would have wanted to miss the one-in-a-million chance, especially when they're a fan of one of the biggest K-pop girl groups.

The store celebrates BLACKPINK's five-year journey, showcasing some of their never-seen-before photos and iconic stage outfits on display. There's also a 'mini contents zone' where fans can leave heartfelt messages for the group. Fans can also hear pre-recorded messages in the members' voices in the same zone.

Take a look at the BLACKPINK-themed pop-up store here:

With such an incredible celebratory experience available, fans were quick to reserve their sessions for the pop-up store visit.

YG announces additional sessions

Due to the high demand of the pop-up store, YG Entertainment announced additional reservations for fans to experience the anniversary spirit!

The company took all regulatory measures to ensure a safe environment at the pop-up store. The incredible response from fans caused YG Entertainment to add more slots to their scheduled event!

Hence, the company announced 18 more time slots open on August 28 and 29. Preorders for additional reservations open today, August 26, at 1:00 PM KST.

#BLACKPINK 5th ANNIVERSARY [4+1] POP-UP Additional Reservation Open Guide



Thanks to great supporting from BLINKs, we happily announce that there will be 18 more available time slots for both days of 8/28(Sat) and 8/29(Sun)!



📢 Additional Pre-Reservation Open

🗓 8/26(Thu) 1pm — YG FAMILY (@ygent_official) August 25, 2021

Meanwhile, BLINKS await Lisa's highly anticipated solo debut, LALISA. The album is slated to be released on September 10.

