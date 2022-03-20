How to buy Jujutsu Kaisen 0 X Uniqlo collection? Price, release date, and more explored

Shonen manga series Jujutsu Kaisen and global retailer company Uniqlo have collaborated for a limited-edition capsule collection celebrating the release of Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie in North America.

The collection is set to be released on Uniqlo's official website and in stores across North America on April 7, 2022.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is the movie prequel to the popular franchise created by Gege Akutami. It was released in North American theaters on March 18, 2022.

More about Jujutsu Kaisen 0 x Uniqlo collection

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 was released in Japanese theaters on December 24, 2021. An instant hit, the movie gained a lot of attention and quickly became a profit-making machine.

Uniqlo has created a collection of ready-to-wear apparel that focuses on the story of Yuta Okkotsu, the movie's protagonist. The hero in the popular anime series is Yuji Itadori, who is different from Yuta Okkotsu.

Besides Yuku Okkotsu, other characters like Satoru Gojo, Suguru Geto, Rika Orimoto, and Megumi Fushiguro will also feature in Uniqlo's new collection.

In a press release, Unique Union explained the story behind the collection:

"The movie follows Yuta Okkotsu, a nervous high school student, who enrolls in the mysterious Tokyo Jujutsu High School under the guidance of Satoru Gojo after being haunted by the curse of his childhood friend. The film is based on JUJUTSU KAISEN 0 (JUMP COMICS / Shueisha), a prequel manga to the smash hit supernatural adventure series from Gege Akutami."

"UTs (UNIQLO T-shirts) offer an array of authentic pop culture and art graphics from around the world that allow the wearer to express their individuality. This collection of portrayals of key characters in the film is exclusive to UT."

The collection consists of graphic tees for men and women that depict the main characters from the manga film.

The short-sleeve tees cost $19.99 each and are available in white, dark blue, and black.

Arriving 4/7: New graphic tees from JUJUTSU KAISEN 0! To celebrate the long-awaited release of the movie tomorrow, we are officially announcing the April launch of the collection:



Here's another description of the collection on the website:

"The TV anime series Jujutsu Kaisen has gained popularity for its dark world view and visual beauty. To commemorate the release of Jujutsu Kaisen: Zero: the Movie, a prequel to the TV anime series, this collection features popular Jujutsu Kaisen characters in its designs."

Players can purchase all the tees in the collection from Uniqlo's official website and in stores across North America from April 7, 2022, onwards.

