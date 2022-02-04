From Let It Go to We Don't Talk About Bruno, 5 Disney songs that are unforgettable

Walt Disney Animation Studios has set forth a legacy by producing a few of the greatest classics in the film industry. From frightening supervillains and fairy godmothers to princesses, kings and queens, Disney has created marvelous animations.

Having a fair share of success in the film industry, it has successfully established its quarters among music hits as well. Let It Go from Frozen, with more than two billion hits on YouTube, shows the success rate of Disney songs.

Encanto happens to be the latest Disney hit. Soon after its release, a song called We Don't Talk About Bruno hit the Top 100 Billboard charts and has been at the top ever since. The song with its catchy lyrics has been the first song to hit the top charts since 1993.

Taking a dive down memory lane, these are a few unforgettable Disney hit songs.

Five unforgettable Disney songs

1.) Let It Go - Frozen

Elsa sang this song during one of the most conflicting scenes in the movie Frozen. The song soon earned its status as a classic and it had a lot to do with the power and emotions it was sung with. Idina Menzel, with empowering lyrics, inculcates grace and beauty in the character of Elsa through Let It Go.

Elsa finally embraces her powers during the course of the magical song. She also slowly learnt to control them. The song reflects her character, teaching her to stand strong even in the face of fear. The animation and magnificent performance added to the charisma of the song.

2.) Hakuna Matata - The Lion King

One of the most impactful songs ever produced by Disney, it also represents an inspiring scene in the movie. Hakuna Matata literally means don't worry about it. Although Timon and Pumbaa are addressing Simba in the song, it is also a message for the audience.

While kids by-hearted this song, adults learnt to enjoy their life to the fullest without worrying too much about things. The song came out with The Lion King in 1994 and has been a classic ever since.

3.) Do You Want to Build a Snowman? - Frozen

This Frozen song that takes us on a journey through Elsa and Anna's childhood. While it is an emotional rollercoaster, the song shows us the events that lead to the two girls' sorrowful adolescence.

While Elsa isolates herself from her little sister as she fears hurting her, the song displays Anna's loneliness. She deeply misses her sister while wondering why she doesn't play with her anymore.

From innocent childhood days to the death of their parents in a shipwreck, the song evokes feelings of joy as well as sorrow. Nevertheless, it shows the character development of both Elsa and Anna.

4.) Circle of life - The Lion King

Circle of Life is the opening song of the 1994 classic. The song constitutes feelings of power, love, and joy, and it leads to one of the greatest scenes in the movie. With Elton John, an icon, as the architect of this masterpiece, the song flung high in the ranks of classics.

During the scene, Simba is introduced to the Pride Rock animals as they feel immense pride to see the newborn son of their king. One of the most scenic moments in The Lion King, the song and symbolism add extra significance to the scene.

5.) We Don't Talk About Bruno - Encanto

We Don't Talk About Bruno, from the latest 2021 Disney movie Encanto, has hit the top Billboard charts since its release.

The song stands No.1 on the Billboard Top 100 charts and is the first to bag the position since the 1993 song, A Whole New World, from the movie Alaadin. Written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, the song is creating records.

The song tells the narrative of a Colombian family called the Madigrals as they acquire magical powers. Mirabel, the protagonist of the story, is on a journey to protect her family's magical powers. Although the Madigrals refuse to talk about Bruno, he is Mirabel's uncle with the ability to see the future.

Disney has created another hit after a long time showing that it's back to topping charts. People's expectations are soaring as its back with the same aura. The Madigral family may not talk about Bruno, but people surely are.

