Cinderella cast: Meet Camilla Cabello, Idina Menzel, Billy Porter, and others from the musical remake 

The latest remake of the beloved Cinderella classic is set to premiere this Friday on Amazon Prime. The musical adaptation will arrive with a twist and will star Camillia Camilla as Ella, an entrepreneur attempting to make it big in the fashion industry.

Fans will be excited to see other notable favorites like Idina Menzel and Billy Porter in the remake. Here's what you need to know about the cast to prepare for the premiere.

The cast of the Cinderella remake

Pop superstar Camilla Cabello stars in the titular role after taking a hiatus from Hollywood. She comes from having just released a massive hit, Don’t Go Yet, and is in preparation to release her next studio album.

Just watched a screener for Cinderella starring Camila Cabello, Billy Porter, Idina Menzel Comes out on Friday on Amazon Prime #CinderellaMovie pic.twitter.com/C77HxejmAe — michael mckinney (@Lastonetoleave) August 28, 2021

Camilla has spoken highly of Amazon Prime’s adaptation of the classic and has cited the narrative's modern approach as a catalyst for her interest.

She wants her younger audience to see the Cinderella story as a progressive tale. Apparently, the singer was thoroughly convinced after being introduced to the remake's unique interpretation of the story.

International superstar Camila Cabello makes her acting debut in Amazon Prime Video's #CinderellaMovie opposite Idina Menzel, Billy Porter and Pierce Brosnan. @DecoDrive's @imalexmiranda chatted with the stars of the new musical. https://t.co/5gdh1RgPWF — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) August 31, 2021

Idina Menzel is also a renowned actress, famous for her musical background. Fans will remember her role in Frozen and the success behind the movie’s song, Let it Go. Idina is also a Tony Award winning actress and has an acclaimed film background, including her role in Wicked.

With a similar filmography to Idina comes Billy Porter. He is also a Tony Award winner and was even included in the Time 100 Most Influential People of 2020. He is known for his role as Lola in Kinky Boots and will star in the Amazon Prime adaptation as the Fabulous Godmother.

Other stars in the remake include Pierce Brosnan and Nicholas Galitzine. Make sure to catch Cinderella's cast of acclaimed performers this Friday, exclusively on Amazon Prime.

I am so excited to see Charlotte Spencer as Drusilla in the new Cinderella movie tomorrow night on Amazon Prime. #SanditonS2and3 #Sanditon #SanditonPBS. pic.twitter.com/Ixjo8ChQ2z — 🇺🇸 MariannS 👒🎩 (@MariannS18) September 2, 2021

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul