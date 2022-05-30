UNIQLO X Disney x Steven Harrington collab: Release date, where to buy, price, and all about the collection

After a successful release of the UNIQLO x Marni collaboration, the Japanese clothing label UNIQLO is collaborating with Disney and Steven Harrington for another graphic tee collection. Under the UNIQLO UT sub-brand, the collection, dubbed Mickey and Friends, will be released in both adult and kids' sizes.

Marking their umpteenth collaborative capsule with Disney, and first-ever collaboration with Steven Harrington, the graphic tee collection is predestined to be sold out in a matter of a few hours. The limited-edition t-shirt collection will be launched on May 30, 2022, mid-morning at 12 p.m. ET.

More about the upcoming UNIQLO X Disney x Steven Harrington's Mickey and Friends collection

UNIQLO X Disney x Steven Harrington's Mickey and Friends collection (Image via Image via @s_harrington/ Instagram))

Apart from giving their fans basic, timeless clothing at an affordable price and unmatched quality within the range, UNIQLO, has gained just as much respect and adoration for its steady stream of collaborations.

After Marni, Louvre, Andy Warhol, Keith Haring, and Magma, earlier in the year, the Japanese lifestyle brand is collaborating with an artist yet again, Steven Harrington. Introducing the collection, Uniqlo describes the artist on its official website,

"Los Angeles-based artist and designer, Steven Harrington, is known internationally for his unique LA inspired aesthetic. His work―bright, playful, and often riotous—challenges boundaries and encourages a conversation between artist and viewer that transcends differences and encourages connection. Steeped in a California mystique filled with sunny days, diverse landscapes and a rich culture, Harrington invites us into a world where imagination reigns and rules are few."

upcoming UNIQLO X Disney x Steven Harrington's Mickey and Friends collection (Image via @s_harrington/ Instagram)

The website further introduced the collection on the site,

"Steven Harrington is an artist living in Los Angeles, USA. These UT original designs colorfully depict Disney characters from a unique perspective through his richly imaginative magic."

In an interview with Hypebeast, Steven Harrington also expressed his excitement about this collaborative venture,

“I’ve been a longtime fan of what UNIQLO has been doing for years now. Having partnered with so many great artists and designers in the past, I’m honored to be a part of UNIQLO’s art legacy."

The new capsule is perfect for the summer season, and carries a line of half-sleeved cotton T-shirts. The iconic and most popular animated character Mickey Mouse is the center of the collection, while other supporting actors make an appearance alongside the anthropomorphic mouse.

Characters such as Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy, Pluto and Daisy Duck make an appearance alongside Mickey Mouse. Made in collaboration with Walt Disney, the Los Angeles-based artist is integrating his psychedelic aesthetics with the Mickey Mouse and Friends' playful world.

The Mickey and Friends collection consists of four short-sleeved pattern tees in adult sizes, and four short-sleeved pattern tees in kids' sizes. All the tees from the collection are unisex.

The adult-sized collection comes in four colorways - including, 08 Dark Gray, 30 Natural, 00 White, and 60 Light Blue. The Dark Gray tee features a small graphic of Mickey Mouse on the front right side, and a "Mickey" lettering in graffiti and whimsical style.

The natural tee contains only a graphic on the front, while the back doesn't feature any details. The front graphic sees Mickey Mouse painting himself on a canvas. The white tee also features only a graphic on the front, which spells "Mickey and Friends" with a slew of mini graphics beside in an amusing style.

Lastly, the Light Blue tee features a "Got To Keep My Cool" lettering across the chest, with Goofy, Minnie Mouse, Mickey Mouse, and Donald Duck walking in a line graphic on the back. All four tees are available for $19.90 in sizes ranging from XXS to 3XL.

UNIQLO X Disney x Steven Harrington's Mickey and Friends kids' collection (Image via Uniqlo)

The kid-sized tees also arrive in four colorways - including 00 White, 61 Blue, 10 Pink, and 01 Off White. In a similar manner to the adult-sized collection, all four colorways from the kids' collection feature playful graphics of Mickey Mouse and other characters from the show.

A standout from the kids' collection is the pink tee, which sees Minnie Mouse calling for Mickey, featuring "Oh Mickey" lettering. All four colorways from the kids' collection are available in sizes ranging from 3-4Y to 13Y for $14.90.

The capsule will be available online at the official e-commerce site and in select stores at 12 p.m. ET on May 30, 2022, of UNIQLO.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far