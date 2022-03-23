When will The Wonderful Spring of Mickey Mouse air on Disney+? Release date, cast, and more about the special

The Wonderful Spring of Mickey Mouse is the second special of The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse show, and it is all set to air on Disney+ very soon.

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse is an American animated television series which is a continuation and revival of the Emmy Award-winning 2013 Mickey Mouse shorts. The series premiered on November 18, 2020 and was renewed for a second season in November 2021.

What is The Wonderful Spring of Mickey Mouse all about?

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse season 2 consists of four extended-length specials centered around the four seasons. In every episode, Mickey and friends explore the current season through a unique documentary-like feature. The first of the specials, The Wonderful Winter of Mickey Mouse, which premiered on February 18, 2022, explored the winter season.

Coming up next is spring. In this upcoming special, The Wonderful Spring of Mickey Mouse, Mickey and his friends will explore the promise of the spring season through the lens of a unique nature documentary.

The special is all set to star Chris Diamantopoulos as Mickey Mouse, Kaitlyn Robrock as Minnie Mouse, Bill Farmer as Goofy, Tony Anselmo as Donald Duck, and Tress MacNeille as Daisy Duck.

When will the special premiere and where to watch it?

The second special, The Wonderful Spring of Mickey Mouse, is set to be released on March 25, 2022, exclusively on Disney+. To watch Mickey Mouse and his friends embark on another adventure, this time in the spring, fans of the Disney cartoon will need a Disney+ subscription. Sign up on Disney+ for a subscription amount to view the series.

What is The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse?

OoC Paul Rudish Mickey Mouse @MickeyRudishOoC I know I'm supposed to only post short out-of-context clips, but I wanted to post the full Carried Away song without the sound effects because man, Russi Taylor was a treasure and the fact that this was her last thing she voiced in before her passing makes this more impactful. I know I'm supposed to only post short out-of-context clips, but I wanted to post the full Carried Away song without the sound effects because man, Russi Taylor was a treasure and the fact that this was her last thing she voiced in before her passing makes this more impactful. https://t.co/Mmv7GGZJUi

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse is an American animated anthology series produced by Disney Television Animation featuring Mickey and his friends as they embark on adventures across various locations and time periods. Paul Rudish, who executive produced and directed the preceding Mickey Mouse series, acts as the executive producer and supervising director.

Season 1 of the show, which aired from 2020 to 2021, had twenty episodes of fun-filled adventures. The show was renewed for a second season in 2022 and was converted into a series of four specials based around the four seasons containing multiple stories.

Catch Mickey and his friends on another adventure this March on Disney+.

Edited by Sabika