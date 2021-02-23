Novak Djokovic reveals his favorite Disney character and more in fun interview with young fan

Novak Djokovic recently revealed that Mickey Mouse is his favorite Disney character, and that he would like to go out for dinner with NBA legend Michael Jordan. Djokovic made the revelations during an interview with a young tennis fan, organized by the Australian Open team.

Since winning his 18th Grand Slam singles title at the Australian Open on Sunday, Novak Djokovic has been interacting extensively with the media. On Monday, it was the turn of a young tennis fan, Andrija Mihajlovic, to pose some fun questions to the World No. 1.

During the chat, Mihajlovic asked Djokovic about his favorite Disney character. While waiting for Djokovic to come up with his response, the youngster claimed that Mickey Mouse was his favorite.

The Serbian champ almost instantly agreed with that choice.

Djokovic has been seen sporting the iconic Disney character on his outfits several times in the past. At one point, he even carried a Mickey Mouse soft toy to one of his US Open press conferences.

During the chat, Djokovic also revealed that NBA legend Michael Jordan is the celebrity he would most like to go out to dinner with. But when Djokovic posed the same question to the youngster, Mihajlovic seemed unsure of his answer.

The Serb jokingly suggested his own name by saying, "How about me, we go for dinner next year." This time it was Mihajlovic who agreed with the Serb's response.

Djokovic was also asked which sports he plays outside of tennis, in reply to which he named a series of games.

"Skiing, is probably, next to tennis my favorite sport," the World No. 1 said. "And any sport with a ball, like football, basketball, handball. I like golf as well."

When asked to name his favorite food, the Serb replied: "Fruits - mangoes, cherries, any fruit." That should not come as a surprise to any of his fans since Novak Djokovic is known to be an advocate of a plant-based diet.

"One of the easiest hacks for focusing" - Novak Djokovic on how his breath helps him during matches

Novak Djokovic

At this year's Australian Open, Novak Djokovic's laser-like focus was strikingly visible throughout the fortnight. That might have been why Mihajlovic asked the 18-time Major winner how he manages to maintain his focus during tournaments.

Djokovic gave an interesting answer to that, claiming that concentrating on something as simple as breathing helps him stay in the moment.

"I focus on my breath," Djokovic said. "I think that's important because most of the time we are breathing and not really thinking about it. When you start to think about your breath, then all of a sudden, you are in the present moment, which makes you focus more on that moment and what's coming next. So that's one of the easiest hacks for focusing."

Novak Djokovic also revealed that he spends most of his time at home with his two young children. The Serb will surely be looking forward to that as he takes some time off to recover from the muscle tear injury that is expected to sideline him for a few weeks at least.