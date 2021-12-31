How did Tiffini Hale die? Former Mickey Mouse Club star passes away at 46

Actress-singer Tiffini Hale, best known from the 90s show The All New Mickey Mouse Club, passed away on Christmas aged 46. Her bandmates confirmed her death in an Instagram post.

Her co-stars, Deedee Magno Hall and Chasen Hampton, wrote in their tribute post:

"It is with the heaviest of broken hearts that we share the sad news of the passing of our beloved sister, Tiffini Talia Hale."

Tiffini Hale reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest earlier this month. The same left her in a coma, and she sadly breathed her last soon after. The Instagram post continued:

"After many prayers and with her family by her side, our dearest Tiff took her last breath Christmas morning. She is now resting peacefully."

Tiffini Hale's career recapped

The Palm Springs, California native was born on July 30, 1975.

During Tiffini Hale's career with Disney, she starred alongside celebrities including Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Justin Timberlake, Ryan Gosling, and Keri Russell.

Along with being part of the show, Hale also appeared in an episode of Blossom with The Party. Although a reunion was scheduled for The Party in 2013, Tiffini Hale refused to participate.

Fellow actor Albert Jeune Pierre Fields commented on the same to OK! Magazine. He said:

"We have to respect her, her feelings, and her family's feelings. That's what it is."

Her co-star Hampton wrote in a social media post:

"Part of her magic was that she never knew how incredible she truly was. She was humble, she was thoughtful and kind. She was playful and so funny."

Hampton continued:

"An incredible singer, character & dramatic actress, and when the music hit her dancing skills to me we're unmatched by any female pop star since! She was an absolutely amazing performer & I'm so so honored to of [sic] had her in my life."

Hall and Hampton also mentioned in their Instagram post that Hale's "mother Nancy and sister Tanya send their love to all, as well as many thanks for such kind support through the years."

Also Read Article Continues below

The post included that Tiffini Hale's family now requests privacy during the sad time.

Edited by Ravi Iyer