4 best-animated series to watch on Hulu

As of late, Hulu has evolved into a popular OTT platform that offers a galaxy of movies and shows. Launched back in 2007, this streaming platform has everything it takes to compete with the likes of Netflix. Read on to find out about 4 of the top-rated animated series currently streaming on this platform.

1) Rick and Morty

Rick and Morty is considered to be one of the best-animated shows Hulu has to offer. Aired for the first time in 2013, the show is about a crazy scientist who takes his grandson on dangerous and crazy journeys across the universe.

The likes of Sarah Chalke, Justin Roiland, and Spencer Grammer have laid down their voiceovers for the show and have played their part with absolute perfection. The show has 51 episodes spread across 5 seasons.

2) Solar Opposites

If one is a fan of comedy and science fiction in an animated form, Solar Opposites is one show that they should not miss out on. Streaming since 2020 on this platform, the sitcom talks about four aliens who escape their planet after an explosion and manage to find themselves on planet earth.

What follows is their efforts to protect a living supercomputer that might one day evolve into its truest form and terrorize the earth. The sitcom is filled with loads of humourous scenes and adult elements.

3) Futurama

Aired for the first time in 1999, Futurama is currently streaming on Hulu and has won the hearts of animated show lovers. The sitcom narrates the story of a pizza delivery guy called Philip J. Fry who accidentally finds himself frozen on New Year's Eve.

He wakes up after a thousand years and finds himself in a futuristic world. Futurama is a boiling pot full of comedic gold spiced up with a tinge of adult elements.

4) The Simpsons

Considered by its fans to be one of the best animated shows ever made, The Simpsons is currently streaming on Hulu. The show is a family drama and has managed to cultivate a huge fanbase from all across the globe.

The storyline of The Simpsons revolves around a nuclear-plant employee from Springfield, USA and his family and neighbors. Those who have missed out on the show in the past can now watch it in HD.

Some of the other top-rated animated shows that are currently streaming on this platform are Family Guy, The Cleveland Show, Bob's Burgers and more.

