How to watch Rick and Morty Season 5 online? HBO Max streaming details and more

Rick and Morty Season 5, the much-awaited fan-favorite series, is now available to stream on both HBO Max and Hulu! The fifth season of the Adult Swim sci-fi adventure animated series created by Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland closed out its run in September 2021, and fans of the show are eagerly awaiting the news for the sixth season of the series.

Although many fans enjoyed watching the episodes, there are just as many fans who are still curiously anticipating the complete streaming release of this latest season. Now, with the arrival of Rick and Morty Season 5 along with its four previous seasons on both Hulu and HBO Max, fans can binge-watch all five seasons of the animated series while waiting for Season 6.

Rick and Morty Season 5: Where to watch online?

HBO Max streaming details

WarnerMedia disclosed a list of all the new additions to their online streaming service, HBO Max, in February 2022, and as it was revealed, Rick and Morty Season 5 was launched on HBO Max on February 5, 2022. Ironically, the same day, the fifth season of the animated series arrived on Hulu. So eager fans who wish to binge-watch the new episodes now have the opportunity to stream it any way they choose.

Season 5 of the animated series established the foundation for what viewers could be expecting from future episodes of the series. Specifically, Season 5's last two episodes have upheld some extremely significant plot progressions that have the potential to forever change the series moving forward.

How to watch it on HBO Max?

Interested viewers only require a subscription to the online streaming service and can enjoy all five seasons of the animated series. HBO Max was first launched in the United States only. But over time, it has expanded across Europe, Latin America, and beyond. Warner Media has disclosed that HBO Max will be arriving at fourteen more European locales in 2022 as well.

The online streaming service has two distinct plans, including one ad-supported plan for $9.99 a month and one ad-free plan that costs $14.99 per month. Although the ad-supported plan is cheaper, it will incorporate up to four minutes of ads per hour. It also excludes a few special features, including 4K streaming, day-and-date Warner Bros. theatrical film releases, and offline viewing.

During Rick and Morty's panel discussion on November 2021 at the Adult Swim Festival, the broadcaster confirmed a plan for a 2022 launch which denotes that season six of the highly popular animated series should be arriving soon.

Watch Rick and Morty Season 5, streaming on HBO Max and Hulu from February 5, 2022.

