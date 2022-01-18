'Looney Tunes Cartoons' Season 4 voice cast list and character guide: All about HBO Max animated series

HBO Max is once again on its way to celebrating the comedic spirit through a brand new season of Looney Tunes Cartoons, streaming from January 20.

Executively produced by Pete Browngardt and Sam Register, the fourth season of the animated cartoon series brings back even more crazy antics and mayhem between its legendary characters Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Porky Pig, Tweety the Bird, Marvin the Martian, Sylvester the Cat, and other favorites.

The stories are as simple and as visually vibrant as ever. The description from HBO for Season 4 trailer is:

"Elmer Fudd tries to arrest Bugs Bunny, Tweety Bird goes to the Grand Canyon, and Daffy plays one too many pranks on Porky."

Voice actors for 'Looney Tunes Cartoons' Season 4

The show has a fantastic lineup of voice actors widely acclaimed for their talents. Here's a look at the voice cast of Looney Tunes Cartoons before it releases on HBO Max.

1) Eric Bauza is Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Tweety, and Marvin the Martian

Eric Bauza is a Canadian comedian and voice actor known for playing the good-natured Manx cat Stimpy in the Nickelodeon animated series, The Ren & Stimpy Show, as well as its spinoff.

This season, he has played multiple roles, including the sweet bird Tweety, the intelligent rabbit Bugs Bunny, the hilarious duck Daffy, and the extraterrestrial villain Marvin.

2) Bob Bergen is Porky Pig

Bob Bergan is an American voice actor who has lent his voice to Warner Bros. cartoon characters Tweety and Porky Pig.

This season, he resumes the role of the humorous pig, Porky, again.

3) Jeff Bergman is Elmer Fudd & Sylvester

Jeff Bergman is an American impressionist and voice actor known for playing the roles of Bugs Bunny and other Warner Bros. cartoon characters.

He's taken on playing the roles of Elmer Fudd, the archenemy of Bugs, and Sylvester, the tuxedo cat, this season.

4) Fred Tatasciore is Yosemite Sam

Fred Tatasciore is an American voice actor known for playing the roles of Yosemite Sam, Taz, and the Hulk. He's taken on playing the role of Bugs Bunny's other archnemesis, Yosemite Sam, this season.

5) Candi Milo is Granny

Also Read Article Continues below

Candi Milo is an American actress known for lending her voice as Granny, the caretaker of the Warner Bros. Looney Tunes franchise since 2017. She resumes her role as the eponymous character of Granny this season.

Edited by Ravi Iyer