Lana Del Rey to debut new track 'Watercolor Eyes' on HBO's 'Euphoria'

Dreamy pop sensation Lana Del Rey is set to debut her track Watercolor Eyes on the latest episode of HBO's intense teen drama Euphoria.

The show, starring Zendaya in the lead role, is in the midst of its second season with the next episode airing on January 23, 2022.

The big news, which had been making rounds on Lana's fan accounts for a while, was finally made official when the teaser for the episode featured the song in the background.

Lana Del Rey's moody vibe a perfect fit for Euphoria

Lana is known for emotionally charged but vocally shimmering tunes, where her trauma and pain are laid bare in a cinematic, grandiose manner, perfect for displaying an intricate tragic romance.

Ever since her sleeper hit Video Games in 2011, Lana's Hollywood-inspired persona has crooned about love and its tragedies in opulent settings.

In fact, Lana Del Rey has been widely credited with bringing her melancholic, dreamy aesthetic to the forefront of pop music in the 2010s with prominent artists like Billie Eilish and Lorde following in her footsteps.

Euphoria suits this vibe to a perfect T, as the show involves high school students who have trouble dealing with their identities, addiction, trauma, love, and sex.

The music of Euphoria so far

Season 1 of Euphoria was met with critical acclaim, with praise directed towards mature acting performances, psychedelic cinematography, and a gritty storyline.

The background score by Labirinth has been met with similar adoration.

The heady synths in Still Don't Know My Name, the lush instrumentation and falsettos in Formula and the harmonies in All For Us are just some of the instances of virtuoso atmosphere-building by Labrinth, who also provides his honey-butter vocals to most of the tracks.

Labrinth even won an Emmy and an Ivor Novella for this collaboration.

Fan reactions

To say that fans of both the artist and the show are ecstatic would be an understatement.

It will be exciting to see the song in its full glory on January 23. From the sound of it, Lana Del Rey's new tune will elevate an already searing run of the show's quality this season.

