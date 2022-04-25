Uniqlo X Marni: Where to buy, release date, and more about the new collab

Italian luxury fashion house, Marni, is collaborating with the Japanese casual-wear brand, Uniqlo, for a spring summer 2022 collection. The collaboration is an integration of Uniqlo's love for basics and Francesco Risso's whimsical playful esthetic.

The collection is well-rounded with apparel pieces including rain-proof anoraks, long dresses, trousers in striped patterns, and many more with a mixture of minimal and art-focused eclectic takes on essentials. The collection is set to be released on the official e-commerce site and in-store at Uniqlo on May 26, 2022, in the U.S., with staggered release dates for other countries.

More about the upcoming Uniqlo x Marni collection

Upcoming collection at Uniqlo on May 26, 2022 (Image via Uniqlo)

After collaborating with Veja for a footwear line, the Italian luxury brand is collaborating with Uniqlo for an apparel line. The spring 2022 release for Uniqlo follows a team-up with Hana Tajimma, Mame Kurogouchi, and JW Anderson. The Japanese apparel brand is currently taking the lead with Marni.

The announcement of the collaborative collection has been very welcome news for fans of the brands. Getting Marni's signature prints and designs with good quality garments at Uniqlo's price point is a great deal for every fashion enthusiast.

Both brands have different and unique approaches to their apparel. While Uniqlo aims for a minimalistic and basic style, Marni goes for a colorful and playful art-induced collection. However, Francesco Risso, the label's Creative Director, discussed their collaboration in an interview with Vogue:

"Once we started working together, we really realized how such different practices were actually giving both of us very interesting new perspectives.”

He further expressed his views on the integration of the two label designs:

“I was blown away, myself, to realize how much precision and how much almost mathematical recipes are behind the most simple piece. It was interesting in the way we could apply our sense of naivete or the hand—our immediate feeling.”

Clearly, the Marni mentality is seen throughout the collection, starting with the handpaint pattern on long dresses, stripey trousers, and rain-proof anoraks. Additionally, the collection also includes check-patterned suiting, printed pajamas, long pleated-skirt dresses, and button-up shirts.

Risso clarified in the interview with Vogue:

“It was fun in the design process to see that every piece was interchangeable from gender to gender. The designs are quite neutral, welcome to all the creatures of the planets.”

HypeNeverDies @HypeNeverDies Drops May 26th MARNI x UNIQLO First LookDrops May 26th MARNI x UNIQLO First Look 👀 Drops May 26th https://t.co/wnuQ3iMDHM

The collaboration features vibrant and colorful prints, with color palettes of green, yellow, blue, and more seen upon the dresses, pants, graphic tees, and other pieces. Leading the collection is a gender-neutral jacket in blue-hued floral patterns.

The collection can be purchased on the Uniqlo website and in-store in the United States on May 26, 2022. The full collection and prices are yet to be announced.

Edited by Atul S