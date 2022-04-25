Uniqlo UT x The Infinity Saga: Where to buy, price, release date, and more about the collab

Uniqlo's unique sub-brand is collaborating with Marvel's cinematic universe for a graphic tee collection called The Infinity Saga UT. The collection will feature graphic tees in both adult and kids sizes in gender-neutral fashion.

The Infinity Saga UT collection will drop on the official webstore of Uniqlo on May 23, 2022, mid-morning ET. The collection will bring forth an interpretation of scenes from Marvel's cinematic universe upon the graphic tees that Uniqlo UT is known for.

More about the Uniqlo's The Infinity Saga UT upcoming collection

7-piece The infinity saga UT collection (Image via Uniqlo)

After a collaboration with Final Fantasy, Pokemon, Paul & Joe, and more, Uniqlo's sub-brand UT is collaborating with Marvel's cinematic universe. The Infinity Saga's collaboration is a representation of the epic story that Marvel's Universe has been telling for over a decade.

The seven-piece collaboration showcases famous scenes and characters that are a motif of the story have been selected and graphically represented upon the UT collection. Characters such as Captain Marvel, Spiderman, Iron Man, Dr. Strange, and War Machine appear on adult t-shirts.

Leading the collection is a gender-neutral tee in white, which features Iron Man and War Machine from the 2015 Marvel Universe film Avengers: Age of Ultron. The rear of the tee features the iconic combat scene where Iron Man and War Machine are seen flying off and fighting enemies together.

The tee can be availed in sizes XXS to 3XL for $19.90 in adult sizes. The upper right side of the front features a branding spelling out " Marvel Studios Avengers Age of Ultron."

Another gender-neutral tee in white features Spider-Man and his appearance in 2016's Captain America: Civil War. In the awe-striking scene, there is an airport battle between Iron Man and Captain America. SpiderMan makes an appearance, taking Captain America's Shield. The tee can be bought for $19.90 in size ranging from XXS to 3XL in adult sizes.

In a navy-colored genderless tee, Captain Marvel flies in the universe. The upper right front of the tee features a graphic of Captain Marvel's star, the insignia of the kree military, and branding spelling out "Marvel Studios." The rear of the tee features her flying through the universe and "Marvel Studios, Captain Marvel" branding.

The t-shirt can be bought for $19.90 in size ranging from XXS to 3XL in adult sizes.

The collection also features a black-colored adult-sized t-shirt with graphics from Doctor Strange's first part in 2016. The graphic features a significant scene from the film where Doctor Strange accidentally sees his cloak of levitation encased in a glass display box in the Greenwich Sanctum. The tee can be bought for $19.90 in sizes XXS to 3XL.

The Infinity Saga UT collection also includes three t-shirts in kids sizes in navy, white, and green colorways. Tees feature graphics of iconic characters such as Spiderman, Groot, Rocket Raccoon, and Iron Man, from Avengers: Infinity War, Iron Man 3, and Guardians of the Galaxy: Volume 2.

The kid-sized tees can be availed for $14.90 in size ranging from 3-4 y to 13 y. Entire collection can be availed at the official e-commerce site of Uniqlo starting May 23, 2022.

