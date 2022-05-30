BTS' Net worth in 2022: Earnings and endorsements so far

BTS' net worth is massive and fans have the permission to freak out over the band's impressive list of earnings and achievements. BTS, who made their debut in 2013 under Big Hit Entertainment (now HYBE Labels), started their journey as underdogs in the industry. However, the band has earned millions of fans, huge respect, multiple accolades, and obviously, a gigantic net worth.

All BTS members enjoy a luxurious lifestyle and are often cited as some of the biggest celebrities on the globe. Hence, BTS is not just a band, they are a very powerful brand. As per multiple statistics, BTS' economic effect on South Korea's GDP amounts to $3.9 Billion, making them one of the biggest contributors.

Apart from that, the seven-member group is highly influential, with its youngest, Jungkook, being named the Sold Out King by multiple outlets. The septet is also renowned for selling out concerts and stadiums in a matter of hours.

So, exactly how much is BTS' net worth in 2022?

BTS' Net worth in 2022 explored

BTS' net worth is as impressive as their long list of talents. The boy group definitely knows how to add bucks to their bank accounts with their hard work and music. The Bangtan boys have had a rocky start, but undoubtedly, they have been taking over the world for a couple of years. Through all the brand deals, sold-out stadiums, and charting albums, BTS' net worth is speculated to be between a whopping $120 million to $150 million.

Major channels of BTS' income include the group working as musicians, touring the world, endorsement deals, and their shares in their management company.

Now, almost nine years into their debut, the Bangtan Boys have established a global presence and are often labled Princes of Pop by various media outlets. The septet has released nine studio albums, 6 EPs and compilation albums, and multiple singles so far, with their latest all-English tracks Dynamite and Butter dominating global charts and sales.

Aside from the singles, albums like Map of the Soul: Persona, Map of the Soul: 7, BE, Love Yourself: Her released by the band are commercial hits with major certifications.

BTS' net worth is also a result of the successful tours headlined by the band. Their Love Yourself World Tour (2018-2019), which encompassed 62 concerts, was attended by more than 2 million people, and is the highest grossing K-pop tour of all time. It entered the list of Billboard's 2019 Year End Top 40 Tours chart worldwide in third position with a global gross record of $196.4 million.

BTS' Endorsements

Comprising RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, all the members of the band enjoy an equally luxurious lifestyle. Thanks to HYBE's entry into the IPO, the mega-rich septet now also own shares in the company.

Besides being part-time and partial owners of HYBE, writing, producing, composing, and performing, the BTS boys are also the face of various global brands.

Due to their global influence, BTS has been racking up brand deals from across the world. As per the Korea Times, BTS makes a massive amount of ₩3.00 billion KRW (about $2.69 million) to ₩5.00 billion KRW (about $4.49 million) for domestic brands they endorse. Some of their Korean-based endorsements come from Kloud Beer (Lotte), Baskin Robins, VT Cosmetics, Chilsung Cider, and more.

Global brands endorsed by BTS include technology giant Samsung, Hyundai, FILA, Louis Vuitton, Tokopedia, Coway, and many more. BTS' staggering deal with McDonald's came with BTS' McDonald's meal which brought the boys a massive amount of $8.9 million.

Undoubtedly, BTS' net worth is remarkable. However, with the achievements bagged since their debut, the septet truly deserves every penny. The Grammy-nominated group is on their way to release their new album, Proof, on June 10, 2022. They are also invited to the White House on May 31, 2022, to meet US President Joe Biden to have a discussion on anti-Asian hate.

