Where to buy Nike Dunk Low Teal Zeal shoes? Price, release date, and more explored 

Recently, Nike has furnished its Nike Dunk Low lineup with multiple dynamic and stylish designs. Colorways like “Valerian Blue,” “Pink Oxford,” “Arizona State,” and “Lisa Leslie” have garnered more attention from sneakerheads lately.

Acknowledging this overwhelming response, the sportswear juggernaut has now adorned the women’s special Dunk Low with a “Teal Zeal” color scheme.

The upcoming women’s exclusive Nike Dunk Low “Teal Zeal” edition will arrive at the sneaker market on July 13, 2022, at 7:30 pm. Cop these two-toned shoes from Nike’s SNKRS app and other partner merchants. The determined price is $100 for each pair.

Nike Dunk Low gets a Teal Zeal makeover for women’s exclusive shoes

Take a detailed look at the Nike Dunk Low Teal Zeal colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

The story of the Dunk range, as stated by Nike’s official web page,

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters. Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

Undoubtedly, the Nike Dunk Low range is among the most prominent styles of the shoe label. Therefore, it enjoys an extensive portfolio growing further with this latest “Teal Zeal” rendition. These summery chic shoes can be a perfect pick for weekend getaways and beach vacay.

The product description of this Dunk Low Teal Zeal on the brand’s website reads,

“Summer is officially here with the Nike Dunk Low. The warm, bright play of Washed Teal and Kumquat perfect the '80s b-ball icon for sunshine and beach-going. Tumbled leather, airy ripstop accents, and classic details give it a premium finish. Lace up and channel summertime style back onto the streets.”

The iteration sports two styles of sleek and textured leather. Here, the backdrop is constructed with premium white leathers, perfectly united with textured teal counterparts across the top. In addition to white, a small embellishment of canary yellow is placed on the tongues.

First, the radially arranged perforations of the toe boxes are neatly contoured with teal blue outlines. The white from the toes goes up to make the tongue flap. These white tongue flaps are capped with teal lace fasteners. One end of the tongue is sewn with the canary yellowish Nike swoosh branding, making this dual-toned pair more attractive.

Besides the laces, the eyelets are also fashioned with teal elements. When you look at the laterals of the uppers, they are adorned with characteristic large swooshes made using the eponymous shade of the kicks.

Although the collar areas on the outside appear white, the complete inner lining is executed nicely with akin teal blue textiles. A similarly colored footbed is emblazoned with white Nike branding.

Furthermore, these Dunk Lows heel tabs add extra appeal, as they are embroidered with sheeny silver Nike lettering. Coming to the base, the white midsoles, together with the glassy Kumquat outer sole units, are glued underneath them.

小言 @ko_go_to Perfect for the Summer 2022, Nike Sportswear reveals a brand new women’s Dunk Low colorway.＞＞



Nike Dunk Low WMNS “Teal Zeal”

Color: White/Washed Teal-Kumquat

Style Code: DV2190-100

Release Date: July 13, 2022

Price: $110 Perfect for the Summer 2022, Nike Sportswear reveals a brand new women’s Dunk Low colorway.＞＞Nike Dunk Low WMNS “Teal Zeal”Color: White/Washed Teal-KumquatStyle Code: DV2190-100Release Date: July 13, 2022Price: $110 https://t.co/CX5FVYPTdg

Don’t forget to cop these Nike Dunk Low WMNS “Teal Zeal” footwear pieces from the shoe manufacturer’s and other select retailer’s shopping sites. They can be yours on July 13 for a payment of $100.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far