Where to buy Nike Dunk Low Valerian Blue shoes? Price, release date and more details explored 

In the coming months, Nike Dunk Lows will likely be the brand's cornerstone as they continue to be released by the American shoe company in startling numbers. The all-new Nike Dunk Low "Valerian Blue" colorway, which will be released shortly, is one silhouette that has been gaining much momentum lately.

The Nike Dunk Low "Valerian Blue" footwear edition is arriving soon on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at 7:30 PM GMT+5:30. These dual-toned pairs will be dropped on the e-commerce sites of the shoe company, along with a few affiliated stores. The pocket-friendly Dunk Lows will fetch $100 for each pair.

Nike Dunk Low Valerian Blue colorway is wrapped in two-toned leather

Take a detailed look at the Nike Dunk Valerian Blue colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

After teasing its Disrupt 2 "Panda" and "Reverse UNC" colorways recently, Nike is now gearing to launch its new blue and white Dunk Low shoe.

The product description on the company's official web page says,

“Created for the hardwood but taken to the streets, the Nike Dunk Low Retro returns with crisp overlays and original team colors. This basketball icon channels '80s vibes with premium leather in the upper that looks good and breaks in even better. Modern footwear technology helps bring the comfort into the 21st century.”

The complete shoe boasts leathers on the uppers. Tints of blue and white are placed alternately to add more appeal to the shoe design. Even a few hits of red are employed to add to the detailing. As for the inspiration for this Dunk Low's color scheme, Nike adds,

“Bold color blocking throws it back to the original colorway inspiration: school team colors.”

skrrr @highhighaf Nike Dunk Low Valerian Blue Nike Dunk Low Valerian Blue https://t.co/qllKc6R5Su

The perforations on the superior white leathery toe boxes are contoured with blue counterparts on the forefoot. These blue leathers then move forward and make up the eyestays for lace arrangements. These uppers have a sheeny appearance, which is stated by the label as,

“Premium leather in the upper has the perfect sheen and breaks in beautifully.”

The white tongue flaps are positioned adjacent to the eyelets. They are adorned with customary Nike Dunk branding in vivid red tones. Moreover, the pristine white laces on top complete the front of the sneakers.

The medial sides are covered in blue leathers along with the protruding leathery Swooshes. The rear sides are embellished with bold red embroidered logos of Nike on the heel tabs. Besides the namesake Valerian Blue, the heel counters also flaunted the white touches.

The blue inner lining of the collared shoes is complemented with a similarly colored footbed, stamped with a red Nike swoosh emblem. The label underlined the benefits of foam midsole, adding,

“The modern foam midsole offers lightweight, responsive cushioning.”

Ultimately, the white midsoles and the blue outer sole units are nicely combined to finish the shoe. This is what the brand mentions about the sole unit,

“The rubber outsole with classic hoops pivot circle adds durability, traction and heritage style.”

Don't forget to cop these upcoming Nike Dunk Low "Valerian Blue" sneakers that are slated to release on June 28 for $100. Nike's SNKRS app and other partnering retail stores will offer this colorway. You can also sign up on Nike's website for quick updates.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far