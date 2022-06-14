Where to buy Nike Dunk Low Barbershop footwear pack? Release date, price and more details explored

Shortly after the debut of the "Greyscale" Dunk Lows, Nike added the latest variant of the Nike Dunk Low to its arsenal. The Nike Dunk Low "Barbershop" is a limited-edition model inspired by the close-knit community that exists within the ethos of local barbershops.

The impending release of the Nike Dunk Low Barbershop footwear collection is scheduled for Friday, June 17, 7:30 pm GMT. Those interested in purchasing these grey and black pairs can easily do so via Nike's online store. These pairs will cost you $110 each.

Nike Dunk Low Barbershop collection offers two colorways of grey and black

Take a closer look at the grey colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

The idea and inspiration behind the Barbershop Dunk Lows is explained by Nike saying,

“Originally created for the hardwood, the Dunk later took to the streets—and as they say, the rest is history. More than 35 years after its debut, the silhouette still delivers bold, defiant style and remains a coveted look for crews across both sport and culture. Now, the university hoops original is ready for the barber's chair. Modern footwear technology brings the design's comfort into the 21st century and a set of clippers on each side makes sure this style is ready for a fresh cut.”

This Nike Dunk Low Barbershop set features grey and black hues that are deeply influenced by men 's grooming stores. The idea is successfully accomplished through the inclusion of multiple elements throughout the shoe, which is crafted from suede in the grey hue and leather in the black colorway.

The product description on the shoe label’s website reads,

“Stay sharp in the '80s b-ball icon cleaned up for the streets. Its side fade motif and classic red, white and blue piping celebrate those trusted barbershops that keep you looking good. The padded, low-cut collar lets you take your signature style anywhere—in comfort.”

The distinct shades of red, blue, and white are employed to make these sneakers, which is prompted by the traditional aesthetic of barbershop poles. Both the suede and leather backdrops are embellished with asymmetrical lace tips as well as clip-blade lace dubraes.

小言 @ko_go_to Nike Dunk Low “Barbershop” Releases June 17th＞＞



Nike Dunk Low “Barbershop”

Color: Black/White-Chile Red-Copa

Style Code: DH7614-001

Release Date: June 17, 2022

Price: $110 Nike Dunk Low “Barbershop” Releases June 17th＞＞Nike Dunk Low “Barbershop”Color: Black/White-Chile Red-CopaStyle Code: DH7614-001Release Date: June 17, 2022Price: $110 https://t.co/rEfmfmqKnt

The heels boast a graphic hair-like texture, made with different designs and colors. These heel tabs are embroidered with the Nike branding in light blue. While this marking is done in red on the black iteration, the blue embroidery is used to decorate the heel tabs of the grey colorway.

Nike swoosh tags are also added to the tongues and on the inner soles. Tonal variations can also be seen on the collar lining, which is blue for black shoe, and white for grey design. Large-sized swooshes are also placed on the lateral sides that are made with blue for black pairs, and white for grey ones.

WishATL @WishATL

-

Show your barbershop love mashed up with hoops culture in the Nike Dunk Low “Barber Shop”. #NowAvailable The @Nike Dunk Low “Barber Shop”—$110, exclusively in-store at Wish ATL.Show your barbershop love mashed up with hoops culture in the Nike Dunk Low “Barber Shop”. #NowAvailable The @Nike Dunk Low “Barber Shop”—$110, exclusively in-store at Wish ATL.-Show your barbershop love mashed up with hoops culture in the Nike Dunk Low “Barber Shop”. https://t.co/8LX2ErR977

For the bottom, the white midsole sports scissor patterns underneath. Rounding out the look are the light blue rubber outsole units that make it perfect.

Regarding the overall look of these shoes, the brand further mentions,

“Traditional barbershop pole piping and slick fade design on the side keep you looking sharper than a number 1 shave. The upper ages to soft perfection and features a durable construction reminiscent of '80s b-ball. More comfortable than a hot towel service, the foam midsole offers lightweight, responsive cushioning.”

Don’t miss out on these Nike Dunk Low “Barbershop” shoes, arriving on June 17 on Nike’s e-commerce website for just $110.

