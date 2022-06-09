Where to buy Nike Air Max 97 The Mighty Swooshers shoes? Release date, price and more explored 

Since many sneaker enthusiasts anticipate the Nike Air Max 97 to arrive in its original form, the label decided to bring Christian Tresser's world-famous design with a new look. The latest reinterpreted version of the iconic silhouette boasts "The Mighty Swooshers" style.

The Nike Air Max 97 “The Mighty Swooshers” is ready to rock the sneaker world on Friday, July 1. Those intrigued can easily purchase these shoes online via Nike’s website and a few select sellers. These chic shoes will be dropped with a price tag of $170.

Nike Air Max 97 Mighty Swooshers arrives with polka dot details on top

Take a closer look at the impending sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

After releasing the graphic-loaded renditions of the Nike Air Jordan 1 Low and Nike Air Force 1 in the previous years, the shoe manufacturer now unveiled its comic book-prompted footwear edition, dubbed Nike Air Max 97 “The Mighty Swooshers.”

The sneakers have comic book-inspired details on the top and sole unit, with the former boasting numerous dots of blue and red shades. The polka dots run across the uppers in thin stripes, while the red dots are concentrated on the side rails of the shoes.

The sock liners feature a nod to the mythical superhero team, while the pull tabs on the upper side of the tongues and flap, for instance, combine comic book-inspired lettering to recreate the Air Max logo. These vibrant yellow pull tabs are emblazoned with "Air Max!" and "!?" detailings.

Contrasting insoles with sci-fi-inspired caption texts like "The Battle of Dimension" and "Nike And The Mighty Swooshers" are also the highlights of these kicks.

Moreover, the black laces are adorned with white speckles all over. The Air Max 97's fresh look is complemented by full-length Air units painted in a striking yellow tint.

The midsoles will be printed with “SWOOSH!” typography placed on the Air units' glassy air bubbles.

Get the Nike Air Max 97 "The Mighty Swooshers" $170 shoes from July 1, 2022.

What are the other July releases of Nike?

Alongside the aforementioned Air Max 97, the brand is also prepping for a wider launch of the two fresh colorways of Nike KD 15. The first, dubbed “Nightmares,” will be released on July 19, 2022, priced at $160 per pair.

Paisley prints are featured on the Psychic Purple/Dark Marina Blue palette, including a textured outer on the 3D-printed heels and low profile and an exterior cage for added stability. Finally, it's made up of full-length Zoom Air padding and Cush foam.

The other colorway will be Nike KD 15 “Community,” available from July 27 onwards. Fetch these pairs for $160 per pair. The top of the KD 15 shoe is fashioned with a smooth, airy mesh in a coral pink colorway. A pigmented TPU overlay complements the base and serves as the space, where the characteristic Nike Swoosh sits.

The Swoosh seems to be made using a light pink color that balances the Air Zoom logo placed on the white midsole. Furthermore, the footwear has a silky wavy surface on the rear. The tongues and footbed possess the KD markings. Lastly, the sneaker is finished off with a marbleized outsole.

Both the colorways will be purchasable via the e-commerce sites of Nike and other retailers.

