Where to buy Air Jordan 1 Low Mystic Navy shoes? Release date, price and more explored 

Nike has revealed the upcoming Air Jordan 1 Low OG in a new "Mystic Navy" colorway as we enter 'low-top season'. The sneakers will be available in June of this year.

The Nike Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Mystic Navy" edition is set to release on June 14, 2022. The sportswear label is ready to serve Jordan fans with this pocket-friendly model priced at $130. Interested buyers can visit Nike's e-commerce store and a few select sellers following its launch.

The demand for Air Jordan 1 Low has skyrocketed, compelling Nike to limit the amount of Air Jordan 1 Low OG releases each year.

Jordan Brand has developed a number of colorways based on the original sneakers, including this one. The next Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Mystic Navy" will be available in Black, Mystic Navy, and White.

The body is fashioned with top quality Black leather and Mystic Navy accents. The perforated blue toe boxes are contoured with black textured leathers. Additionally, the black is also employed to decorate the side walls of the shoes, alongside the tongue tags and laces.

The black nylon tongues are adorned with Nike Air branding in blue. The navy elements can also be seen on the laterals and medial sides. The laterals are topped with navy swooshes, while the medial sides are made using navy leathers.

Moreover, the heel tabs are embellished with the highly coveted Air Jordan Wing logos in black. The black textiles are also used for the inner lining of the kicks, whereas the insoles are made with white and stamped with the Nike Air logo in blue.

To round up the shoes, milky white midsoles along with blue rubber outsoles are banded together to make the sole units.

The wearer’s can even switch styles with two different tones: blue and black laces, which will be delivered with these pairs. Don’t miss out these $130 shoes on Tuesday, June 14.

Discover more about the other Air Jordans that will be released in June 2022

In addition to the aforementioned low-top shoes, the brand is also prepping for the launch of its Air Jordan 12 Golf “Driftwood” colorway. These low-top golf shoes are made with leathery uppers in white and beige tones. They are set to arrive on June 15 and you can fetch them for $220. For more info, click here.

Next up are the Air Jordan 4 silhouettes that have received an “Infrared” makeover for the June release. They will also witness a worldwide release, alongside the aforesaid Air Jordan 12 on June 15. Find more details here.

On June 16, a fresh rendition of the Air Jordan 1 Low will be put on the market. Titled “Gym Red,” these AJs are incorporated with the popular FlyEase technology of Nike. Get these sneakers for $130, via the online store of Nike as well as affiliated sellers like StockX, Ebay, and GOAT.

Another women’s exclusive Air Jordan 1 Low is dropping in June. These pairs are designed in “Bleached Coral” colorway. Sporting suede and cracked leather textures, these sneakers are scheduled for June 17, for $130. Fetch them via Nike’s website and also from a few select stores.

