Where to buy Nike Air Pegasus ‘83 Black and Cool Grey shoes? Release date, price and more details explored 

There are a few things that never go out of fashion. One of them is undoubtedly the Nike Air Pegasus '83. The Swoosh introduced the model about four decades ago, which is still Nike's finest runner's gear.

The fresh “Black and Cool Grey” colorway of the Nike Air Pegasus ‘83 is ready to drop on June 22 at 7.00 am PT. These pairs will be available on Nike’s e-commerce stores and select sellers. The $100 price tag is set for this pair.

Nike Air Pegasus ‘83 shoes are made for every type of runners

Take a closer look at the impending Nike Air Pegasus Black and Cool Grey sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike will offer this fan-favorite trainer in a colorway that will undoubtedly compliment any occasion. Developed initially as a "shoe for any style of runner," Nike will launch this legendary trainer in a palette that will certainly match any type of occasion.

The description of these Air Pegasus ‘83 on the shoe label’s official website reads,

“Originally designed for every type of runner in 1983, the Air Pegasus is Nike's all-time best-selling running shoe. Nearly four decades later, the Air Pegasus 83 is returning in classic style. Features like an OG rubber waffle outsole, soft foam midsole with an Air unit, and a mixture of crisp leather, suede, and canvas keep the easy-to-wear heritage look. With the Air Pegasus 83, retro style and comfort never felt so fresh.”

The pairs feature distinct hues of black, grey, and white all over. The black textiles are used for the uppers, alongside grey leathers. The black toe boxes are outlined with grey leathers. Moving on, the eye stays are crafted using different shades of black.

Adjacent to the canvas eyelets, the black tongue tags are adorned with Nike Air branding. Similar black laces complete the front. Large-sized white swooshes are positioned on the lateral sides of the pair.

On the rear end, the heel tabs of the pair are embellished with embroidered Nike Air labeling, done with black thread. The medial sides are decorated with grey leathers underneath white heel tabs.

Furthermore, the inner linings are complete with black, whereas the akin inner soles are stamped with white Nike Air markings. Lastly, the white-hued soft foam midsoles are perfectly banded together with Bill Bowerman’s coveted rubber waffle outsoles. The midsoles are incorporated with inevitable Air units for responsiveness and stability.

Overall, a stylish suite of leather, suede, and canvas has been used to complete the retro appearance.

The Air Pegasus '83 has stealthily remained in flight as the sneaker society has advanced from one technique to the next. It is just as pertinent today as it was in the manufacturer's early days.

Nike fans can easily cop these upcoming Air Pegasus ‘83 sneakers arriving on June 22, with an affordable price tag of $100. Fetch them via Nike’s SNKRS app.

In addition to the Nike Air Pegasus, the sportswear behemoth is also preparing to launch the modified design and fresh colorways of Kevin Durant’s iconic silhouettes dubbed “KD15.”

These colorways, namely “Psychic Purple,” “Community,” “Beginnings,” and “Light Lemon Twist.” These playful sneakers will range from $150 to $160. Kevin’s diehards can fetch these KD15 renditions from the e-commerce stores of Nike and a few select retailers. Stockists like GOAT are also expected to sell them.

