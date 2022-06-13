Where to buy Stussy X Nike Air Penny 2 footwear collection? Release date, price and more details explored 

Nike is continuing its long-standing association with surf and lifestyle-wear label Stüssy, with two new Stussy x Nike Air Penny 2 colorways, expected to arrive on June 30, 2022, as per early reports.

These pairs, offered in two shades, namely “Black/Cobalt Pulse/White” and “White/Cobalt Pulse/Smoke Grey", will be launched with a price tag of $200. The Stussy x Nike Air Penny 2 coloways will be available on both Stussy and Nike’s online stores.

Following two collaborations on the fan-favorite Air Force 1, the newest edition will spotlight Penny Hardaway's 1996 edition, allowing Stussy to expand its imagination a bit beyond the Swoosh brand's highly acclaimed models.

More about Penny Hardaway's 1990s classic that inspired the Stussy x Nike Air Penny 2 collab

Penny Hardaway sported the Air Penny 2 during the 1996-97 NBA playoffs. The second of his namesake designs, it was one of Nike's most advanced basketball shoes at the time. The pair boasted an Air Max 2 unit positioned in the heel, Zoom Air padding in the forefoot, and a carbon fibre midfoot structure that made it ideal for the fast-paced sport.

The innovation didn't end there; the top was cushioned by the evolution of Penny 1's "wings" reinforcement, with foam sections enveloping themselves around the shoe's leather foundation. This shoe design was not only stylish but also functional.

Now in 2022, Stussy’s anticipated Nike Air Penny 2 rollout will be dropped in two fresh hues, according to sources. Penny Hardaway's second trademark sneaker will be reimagined and released this summer as the newest addition to the fashion imprint's extensive list of Nike partnerships.

Despite the fact that no images have surfaced, we know that the partnership centred around the 1996 shoe and will receive a variety of colorways. As of now, the blend of "Black/Cobalt Pulse/White" and "White/Cobalt Pulse/Smoke Grey" is predicted in the take. Both variants will be packaged in a bespoke shoebox, making this a highly sought-after partnership for any sneaker enthusiast.

What else is Nike releasing in the coming days?

The dog times of spring are approaching, making it the best time for Nike to release a canine-inspired Air Max 1. This Nike Air Max 1 "Woman's Best Friend" is devoted to women and features all elements of the dog lover. It is slated for release on June 18 at 9 am CST, on Nike’s SNKRS app in Asia. Click here to find out more.

2022 also appears to be a significant year for Union and Nike, with a couple of joint Nike Dunk Lows and Air Jordan 2s on the line, as well as a collab of Nike Cortez from Chris Gibbs and crew.

Extending their partnership portfolio, the duo will be offering two new colorways of the Union x Nike Cortez, dubbed “Tan” and “Black.” This footwear pack is scheduled for June 21, 2022. Interested buyers can get these via Union’s e-commerce website, or on the Nike’s SNKRS app. Each pair will cost you $130.

