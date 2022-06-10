Where to buy Nike Air Max 1 Best Friend? Price, release date, and more explored

Nike has been going at full steam all-year long for their Air Max 1 silhouette, as it was highlighted in the 35th anniversary and the Air Max Day celebrations. After seeing various collaborative Air Max 1 colorways with Kasina and Travis Scott, the swoosh label is all set to release a new colorway, dubbed 'Best Friend.'

The Air Max 1 Best Friend is inspired by the cute Chinese pastoral dog, considered to be a person's best friend. The Air Max 1 Best Friend is slated to release on June 19, 2022, at 06.30 p.m. CST for ￥1,099 (approx $165 USD) on SNKRS CN (Chinese mainland site) in women's sizes exclusively.

More about the upcoming Nike Air Max 1 Best Friend inspired by Chinese Pastoral dog

Upcoming Air Max 1 Best Friend inspired by Chinese Pastoral dog (Image via Nike)

The swoosh label honors the companionship between women and canine pets with this upcoming makeover of the Air Max 1 silhouette, displaying the unbreakable bond that females share with their best friend, who can be a lovable pet. This iteration dedicated a number of cues to the Chinese Pastoral dog. Nike revealed the shoes with an introduction which read:

"As people's best friends, dogs bring endless joy to everyone's life. Inspired by the cute Chinese pastoral dog, Nike Greater China has created this Air Max 1 'Best Friend' for girls. The shoes are made of leather, fabric, plush and other different materials to create a rich layered texture."

The shoes are dressed in a whimsical pattern and color scheme, featuring Sail / Coconut Milk / Acid Orange / Sail colorways. The sneakers feature plushy hairy textures that are emblematic of a canine pet, over the overlays of the sneakers around the heels, borders of the tongues, and mid-foot.

The mudguards, forefoot, and tongue of the sneakers show off a bandana-like print that is a subtle nod to a dog's handkerchief, usually worn around their necks. The bandana print embraces the wild aesthetic with a bold red backdrop featuring white retro logos and polka dots. The rear of the shoes is dressed in pink and is constructed out of canvas adorned with abstract patterns.

Explaining the pattern's usage, the Nike site reads:

"The shoe body is designed with a pink pattern, and its creativity comes from the dog's stitching scarf style, which shows a playful atmosphere and creates a sunny girly feeling; the insole is presented in a green grass pattern, and the dog owner seems to be walking the dog when wearing it."

Giving more detailing of the dog-inspired motif, the swoosh label introduced grass-like graphics, symbolic to the dog park, which can be seen accentuated over the sockliners. The ankle eyelets are cleverly shaped in a dog bone-inspired silhouette. The bright green interior linings are reminiscent of tennis balls, a favored toy for most dogs.

Nike Air Max 1 PRM WMNS “Best Friend”

Color: Sail/Coconut Milk-Acid Orange-Sail

Style Code: DR2553-111

Release Date: June 18, 2022

Giving more details, the Nike site reads:

"In addition, the fluorescent yellow mini Swoosh Logo and lining color are drawn from the dog's favorite tennis toy, and comes with the shoe. A beautiful handkerchief is included to help you and your dog create an exclusive look when you go out."

The natural tones over the uppers reflect the colors of pastoral dogs that are commonly seen in Asia. The shoes come in a mis-matching color-blocking pattern with different shades on the left and right pair. The kicks come packaged with a customizable Nike-branded silver-colored hangtag and a red-colored matching handerkerchief.

The shoes are set to be released on June 19, 2022 via SNKRS China. A U.S. release date has not yet been confirmed.

