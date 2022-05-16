BTS Jungkook's pet dog Jeon Bam becomes the most famous dog and exceeds 100 million views on TikTok

Global K-pop sensation BTS is known for its high-powered performances and unparalleled talent, along with each member’s charming visuals. However, one such being who has garnered a lot of attention is none other than Jungkook’s pet dog, Bam.

Known for their loving nature and kind-heartedness, each of the group members have a fondness for animals, especially dogs. Out of the seven members, Jungkook, V, SUGA, RM and J-Hope all have dogs.

𝐒𝐀𝐑𝐀∞⁷ PR⟬⟭⟬⟭F @_RapperJK

Love you & miss you Bammie



#Jeonbam #Jungkook Most famous dog on tiktok has done it!! Jeon Bam has surpassed 100 Million views on Tiktok

Group member Jungkook’s dog Bam (also known as Bahm) recently trended on the video-focused platform TikTok, and the hashtag #jeonbam crossed over 100 million views on the social media platform, making him one of the most popular pets in the K-pop industry.

BTS Jungkook's beloved pet dog Bam makes history on Tiktok

BTS Jungkook’s family dog, Bam, was first introduced to fans in the group’s second season of BTS In The Soop and immediately won the hearts of ARMYs around the globe.

iza⁷ @izajeons jungkook and bam running in the morning 🥺



jungkook and bam running in the morning 🥺 https://t.co/MKkvilJhaz

Bam is a Doberman with a mixed coat color of black and brown. A Doberman or Doberman Pinscher is a medium-large breed of domestic dog that was originally bred in the 1980s. The breed is known for its long muzzle-like mouth, and is usually not heavy-footed.

Also known as Jeon Bam, the beloved pet is adored by fans for his incredible bond with Jungkook and his protective nature. Since then, he has always been praised for loyalty and protectiveness towards the singer. Additionally, Bam loves to hang around and run free with the other members of the group.

busan baes 🥕🐾 @stopkookminpls jimin going to jungkook's bed and bam going after him then jk saying "you're happy aren't you" 🥺🥺 jimin going to jungkook's bed and bam going after him then jk saying "you're happy aren't you" 🥺🥺 https://t.co/gOgkG8mHd0

#jeonbam recently exceeded 100 million views on TikTok, proving that he is one of the most famous pets in all of K-pop. The hashtag crossed the impressive landmark in less than two hours with 25 million views within eight days on TikTok.

Meanwhile, Bam's owner, BTS' Jungkook, continues to reign TikTok with over 119 billion views as the 'Most Viewed Individual Hashtag' on the social platform.

• @jungkooktrends Jungkook and Bam are dominating Tiktok as the hashtag Bam surpassed 100M views whereas Jungkook is the most viewed individual hashtag on the said app. Jungkook and Bam are dominating Tiktok as the hashtag Bam surpassed 100M views whereas Jungkook is the most viewed individual hashtag on the said app. https://t.co/3UwvIJVqDS

While the breed’s large and masculine appearance is at times feared by many, Bam has proven to be the complete opposite as he is extremely affectionate while being brawny. Bam loves to follow Jungkook around and play with him.

nochu⁷ @koomolypy blessing ur tl with this compilation of jungkook and bam in the soop ♡ blessing ur tl with this compilation of jungkook and bam in the soop ♡ https://t.co/9uudgdiGpB

Additionally, Jungkook has been praised by netizens and international media outlets, including Elle Korea, for his care and responsibility towards Bam. He was also appreciated for not cutting Bam’s tail and ears, as owners of this particular breed tend to make their pet undergo surgery for cosmetic reasons.

Jungkook SNS✨ @Jungkook_SNS Jungkook and Jeon Bam continue to receive love and praises from Netizens and Media all over the world. Jungkook is also admired for not cutting his Doberman's ears & tail. Posts about Jungkook being a great dog owner are trending on Tiktok & Korean Communities. Jungkook and Jeon Bam continue to receive love and praises from Netizens and Media all over the world. Jungkook is also admired for not cutting his Doberman's ears & tail. Posts about Jungkook being a great dog owner are trending on Tiktok & Korean Communities. https://t.co/HVTMeHkhrh

Meanwhile, BTS' Jungkook introduced fans to his two new family members, his pet dogs Song and Pangie, at the beginning of 2022. The two dogs are Italian greyhounds and love sleeping on Jungkook’s chest.

The K-pop idol also had a white Maltese named Gureum. Unfortunately, the little pupper passed away in late 2021. Gureum used to stay with Jungkook’s parents and was a part of the Jeon family for 20 years.

