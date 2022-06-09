Where to buy Nike Air Max 1 White Yellow sneakers? Everything we know so far

Following up on its collaborations with Travis Scott and Kasina for the Air Max 1 silhouette, sportswear giant - Nike - is continuing its streak for one of the most popular footwear lines. This time, the 1987-debuted Air Max 1, courtesy of Tinker Hatfield, is dressed up in a fresh color-blocking scheme with white and yellow contrast.

The upcoming Air Max 1 sneakers will be constructed out of a mix of unique compositions of materials. The release date of the shoes hasn't been confirmed yet. However, the shoes will be available for purchase in the summers of 2022 on the official e-commerce SNKRS site.

Everything we know about Nike Air Max 1 White and Yellow Tumbled leather sneakers

Upcoming Nike Air Max 1 White and Yellow Tumbled leather sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

2022 is in its sixth month, which leaves only half of the year for Nike's 35th anniversary celebrations of the Air Max 1 silhouette. Therefore, it is more likely that the swoosh label is going to bring out more collaborative styles, OG's and GR's, to the originator of the Air Max shoe line.

Seen for the first time on June 7, 2022 by sneaker leaker page, Sneakernews, the swoosh label has dressed its classic footwear silhouette in one of the most classic color-blocking styles, but with a twist of a rather uncommon and certainly fresh material.

Perfectly geared for the summer of 2022, Nike is releasing the Air Max 1 covered in bright yellow and basic white.

The most prominent feature of the sneakers is its construction, in which the uppers are made out of premium tumbled leather material, while the base is made out of mesh materials. More materials have been added to the mix with the addition of the traditional rubber soles.

Yellow-colored premium tumbled leathers make up the quarter panels, swooshes, and mudguards, while white-colored tumbled leather overlays are touched upon the heels and alongside the lacing area. More of the white hue is seen with the classic sports white mesh base at the toe boxes and white nylon is seen at the ankle area.

Hits of yellow are further seen accentuated over the tongue and heels as the branding with "Nike Air Max" lettering alongside the iconic swooshes. The classic off-white midsole is paired with a speckled grey, rubber outsole. Air bubble units are seen atop the white midsole and rubber outsole revealing the matching yellow Air Max unit, which is visible through the traditional air max window.

Completing the design are sockliners that match the color-blocking pattern followed throughout the shoe as the "Nike AIR MAX" branding is seen in yellow hue sitting atop an all-white base.

The swoosh label has not yet announced a release date or revealed any price information regarding the shoes. However, according to the sneaker leaker page, Sneaker Bar Detroit, the shoes are slated for released in the summer of 2022, which could mean that they will be dropping in a matter of weeks, at the SNKRS site.

In other news, Nike is set to release the highly-coveted and patiently-awaited Stussy x Converse collaboration on its SNKRS site in both high-top and low-top silhouette on June 16, 2022.

