5 best Nike Air Max 1 releases in 2022

When it was first launched in 1987, Nike Air Max 1 brought about a revolution with its technology and style. And with the release of Air Max 1, an Air Max lineage was born, which has since revealed many more silhouettes, including Air Max 90, 95, 360, 180, 720, and many more.

Combined with striking color schemes and unprecedented comfort, the Nike Air Max 1 has continued to capture the attention of sneakerheads as well as athletes. Ahead, we have curated a list of the 5 best colorways that were launched this year, and can be availed in the current market.

All you need to know about the top 5 Nike Air Max 1 colorways launched until June, 2022

1) Nike x Travis Scott Air Max 1 Wheat

Released exclusively on Travis Scott's official e-commerce site, the Wheat colorway was a surprise for fans, as it was initially planned to be only a friend and family pair.

The kicks are quite similar to the Baroque Brown colorway of the silhouette. The sneaker opts for a dark tan hue over the uppers in a suede construct, whereas a milder yellow tone appears over the mesh underneath. The black tint takes over the lining and leather accents, while pops of red can be seen over the laces, webbing, and rear of the tongue.

The reversed swooshes and aged midsole finishes off the design. The "Cactus Jack" branding appears on the sockliners and the racing flag patch accentuates the heels. The wheat pair, which dropped exclusively through Travis Scott's shop, was released as a form of raffle, for a retail price of $150.

2) Concepts x Nike Air Max 1 Far Out

Concepts x Nike Air Max 1 Far Out (Image via Concepts)

The Concepts x Nike Air Max 1 Far Out is a collab by the two respected labels in an effort to commemorate the 1960s music festivals. The vibrant colorway is inspired by the 60's culture, music, and style.

In the Far Out colorway, there is a blend of colorful mosaic graphics with light denim fabrics. Paisley prints and guitar strap graphics are seen throughout the uppers. The swooshes unusually opt for flower embroidery and striped patterns, instead of the usual monochrome color scheme.

The tongue is dressed in a red-velvety color that takes its cues from the M-65 jacket, popular in the 60s. Subtle motifs of stars, moons, and more appear on the toeboxes. The hangtag is dressed in the shape of a guitar. The design is rounded out with the white speckled midsole. The shoes released on SNKRS on March 26, 2022 for a retail price of $170.

3) Nike Air Max 1 Blueprint

To commemorate Air Max Day 2022, the swoosh label released these shoes that were made out of premium quality materials and highlight the silhouette's global impact on the world.

The shoes are dressed in White / Dark Marina Blue / Leche Blue colorway. The upper is constructed out of mesh materials donned in white, while the durabuck and tumbled leather materials appear as the overlays, dressed in grid blue pattern.

The heel accentuates a globe embroidery, which is a shoutout to the state of Oregon, the label's headquarters, whereas the branding of the classic Air logo completes the design. The sneakers were released exclusively in the North American region on March 26, 2022 for a retail price of $160.

4) Nike Air Max 1 La Ville Lumiere

Air Max 1 La Ville Lumiere (Image via Nike)

This Air Max 1 colorway is an ode to Paris and its renowned building, Centre Pompidou, which was also an inspiration for the OG silhouette for shoe designer Tinker Hatfield. The moniker La Ville Lumiere translates into "City of Lights".

The shoes opt for Summit White / Light Bone / Light Smoke Grey colorway.

The overlays are dressed in light gray color in durabuck materials, while the collars are constructed out of tumbled leather materials. The shoe is dressed in a stunning color scheme, which appears muted at first, but colorful and iridescent in its details. The official site reads,

"This Air Max Day, we're honouring Paris as the City of Light. Premium nubuck and natural colours like Summit White, Light Bone and pops of Navy reflect the fashion and tradition within the city, while iridescent panelled overlays on the upper make this Air Max 1 shine on just like "La Ville Lumière."

The woven tongue is marked with a "3.26" lettering, which is a reference to the Air Max Day 2022, while the "La Ville Lumière" lettering makes its way onto the outsoles. The look is complete with a white Air Max sole unit and a packaged silver mettalic keychain.

This pair of shoes was another region-exclusive release, dropping solely in Europe on March 26, 2022 for a retail price of $160.

5) Nike Air Max 1 Light Madder Root and Worn Blue

Air Max 1 Light Madder Root and Worn Blue (Image via Nike)

The Air Max 1 Light Madder Root and Worn Blue colorway was a part of the spring catalogue of the swoosh label, and comes outfitted in the spring-inspired titular hues.

The Light Madder Root colorway can be seen over the toe boxes, shoe laces, and collars of the shoes, while the bright blue-toned Worn Blue shade appears on the midfoot panels. They are constructed in trail shoe aesthetics and features a grid-esque pattern over the sockliners.

The upper is constructed in mesh-based layers, while, the overlays are constructed out of premium suede, which are contrasted with the underlays with the collars dressed in rattan hue. According to the Nike site, these sneakers are a nod to traditional boots for hiking,

"Premium suede overlays transition from desert hues to Worn Blue, a refreshing, Vivid Green Swoosh brings the calm of an oasis, and airy, 2-tone mesh helps keep you comfy when the temps rise. Finishing it off, 3-tone laces nod to traditional hiking boots."

Pops of vivid green color accentuate the iconic swooshes and Nike branding on the tongue. The traditional Air Max bubbles come in gradient faint lime color, matching the tongue tags and insoles. The shoes were released on SNKRS on May 19, 2022 for a retail price of $150.

A quick look at the history of Nike Air Max 1

Nike Air Max 1 was inspired by the avant-grande open inside-out architecture of the Centre Pompidou in Paris. For the silhouette, shoe designer Tinker Hatfield cut a small window into the Air Max 1's midsole, giving visibility to Nike Air technology for the first time.

The technology consists of a tough, flexible bag of pressurized air, which gives the shoe more boost and spring. without compromising on its basic structure. The Air sole unit helps maintain elasticity, keeping the shoes lightweight and snug.

The swoosh label's Air cushioning returns to its original shape after absorbing the impact of body weight. Air technology led to a significant change in the weight of the shoes, without reducing any performance eligibility.

The shoe design began as an experiment in cushioning and soon transformed into a street and track icon. Over the years, even though the silhouette has been re-tooled and re-imagined multiple times, its heritage remains the same.

