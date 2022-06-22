Where to buy Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus? Price and more details explored 

The American sportswear juggernaut has been working hard on a slew of new colorways of its upgraded Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus style. After witnessing “Neutral Pink,” “Black and Lime,” and “Rattan” color schemes, which were introduced in the previous months, Nike’s Terrascape Plus family is expanding its catalog with a new Hulk-inspired colorway.

The latest Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus featuring a Hulk-inspired mood will arrive with a retail price label of $185. Although the release dates of these muscular green silhouettes are under wraps, for now, it is being prepped for a wider release soon.

Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus receives a Hulk-inspired green makeover

Take a closer look at the Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus Hulk-green colorway (Image via Twitter/@sneakernews)

The sportswear label has been building its newly fashioned Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus. This silhouette features a compelling idea derived from the fusion of Air Max Plus and Vapormax Plus elements. In its path of sustainable fashion, Nike is introducing interesting color schemes of these sturdy designs that are partly constructed using recycled components.

The story of Air Max Terrascape Plus on the official website of Nike reads,

“Remember the revolution. 1987 saw the birth of the Air Max lineage, showcasing visible Air for the first time. What began as an experiment in cushioning soon evolved into an icon on the track and the streets. Over the years, it's been reimagined and retooled, but the heritage always remains.”

The freshly crafted Air Max model boasts a mix of dark greens, pale purples, and deeper shades of grey, resulting in a look indicative of the "Hulk" epithet.

The uppers of the kicks are made using superior meshes reflecting black and purple tints. These meshed base layers are outlined with olive green suede on the toe boxes. Akin green detailing is added to the heel counters.

The Hulk green TPU overlays are prominent in the mid-foot areas of the uppers. To make the drab appearance of the shoes more enticing, the splashes of whites are used for the chunky sole units. These Nike Crater Foam midsoles offer a subtle off-white finish underfoot, alongside the apparent airbags placed adjacent to them.

Moreover, the insoles of these shoes are also striking, loaded with mishmashes of different color dots. They are stamped with a black “Terrascape” lettering on them.

The Air Max Terrascape Plus has been tweaked to include a grey Nike Grind outsole, establishing the forefoot’s Hulk-like design.

Nike calls this design a radically different idea, as the modern Air Max Terrascape Plus shoes create a lesser burden on the planet. Highlighting its ecological awareness while making the Nike Grind outsole, Nike added,

“Keeping with Air Max Plus tradition, its floating Swoosh cage highlights the style and is made of 20% recycled TPU. The sneaker’s Nike Grind outsole is made of 13.5% recycled rubber, and the haptic texture upper is made of recycled material as well — 75% recycled polyester on the vamp with 100% recycled polyester laces. Through a confluence of high-tech and natural components, the new Air Max Terrascape Plus brings us to a whole new world of sneaker design.”

Curious buyers can sign up on Nike’s official website to stay updated about further details of these $185 shoes.

