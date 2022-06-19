Where to buy Nike Dunk High Washed Denim sneakers? Price, release date and more details explored

Nike has had a rich history of denim sneaker releases, including 3x1 Air Force 1, Nike Golf “No Denim Allowed” pack, and Air Monarch 4 PRM, which debuted in previous years, followed by Nike Dunk High “Washed Denim” that surfaced recently in 2022.

These all-new Nike Dunk High Washed Denim sneakers will be wrapping up the June release of the label. They will be available for purchase on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at 10 am EST. These women's exclusive pairs will be sold for $125 via Nike’s SNKRS app as well as from a few select retail stores.

Nike Dunk High gets a Washed Denim makeover for summery fashion

The tattered, washed-out denim sneaker designs will reappear in the summer of 2022, as demonstrated by a couple of Nike staples and fan-favorite silhouettes. Concepts used the early 1980s textiles in Air Max 97, followed by denim-inspired Blazer Mid, both of which were introduced earlier this year.

The latest Nike Dunk High Washed Denim design appears to be part of an impending Nike mini-capsule, as these high-tops are also fashioned with similar material.

The sneaker’s description on the sportswear brand’s official website says,

“These Dunk Highs are just as comfortable as your favorite pair of jeans. Modern footwear technology brings the Dunk High into the 21st century, but those vintage-inspired denim overlays take us back a few decades. Dressed in fabric that could've come from cutting up an old pair of jean shorts, the Dunk High "Denim" is ready for DIY summer fun and some serious wear. A striking Habanero Red Swoosh completes the design with an Americana kick.”

The upper part of the upcoming denim edition is constructed with washed denim as well as high-quality leathers. Emphasizing denim, these pairs are made with modest color palettes that include white and red, along with denim blues.

To begin with, the radial perforations cover the toe boxes. These toe boxes are then outlined in denim. These denims are also employed to make the eyelets of the shoes, which are complimented with similar textile tongues.

The tongues are adorned with Nike Dunk labelings in red. The tongue flaps are topped with pristine white laces. Adjacent to this arrangement, the collar section is muffled up with denim overlays.

To spice up the entire appearance of these women's special sneakers, they are embellished with large-sized swooshes on both sides. The swooshes on each side run towards the heel counters, where they are attached to a heel pull tab.

The distinct hues of white are utilized to design quality sole units. Finally, the pairs are finished off with akin white insoles stamped with similar Nike swoosh branding in vibrant red.

If you’re interested in pop culture or grunge fashion of the 1980s, then the latest offering of Nike Dunk High “Washed Denim” is for you. Get them for $125 per pair, from June 29 onwards, through the SNKRS app as well as via authorized sellers.

Aforementioned Nike Blazer Mid “Washed Denim,” will also arrive alongside these Dunk High shoes. Releasing on June 29, 2022, these retro-fashion Blazer Mids will be delivered via Nike’s online stores for $100 per pair. These shoes, made with similar denim fabrics, are emblazoned with white swooshes on the laterals.

