Where to buy Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid footwear pack: Release date, price, and more details explored

Since 2017, Nike and Virgil Abloh's Off-White have actively collaborated on various occasions, with the latest being Air Force 1 Mid. The high-powered duo has once again joined forces for a two-piece footwear collection, which is releasing in June this year.

After Stussy, this will be the latest tie-up of Air Force 1 Mid with Abloh's luxury streetwear label Off-White. The first glimpse of the partner's lineup first surfaced in October 2021.

The Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid “Black” and “White” colorways are arriving next week on Thursday, June 23, 2022. Each pair of these shoes will be purchasable for $185 via the e-commerce website of Nike and from a few authorized retail stores.

Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid capsule takes ahead Virgil’s penchant for Nike silhouettes

Take a detailed look at the Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid Black colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

It has been more than six months since the world lost a talent like Virgil Abloh. However, his skills continue to unfold after his death, with initiatives, collections, partnerships, and humanitarian work emerging well beyond his bodily grasp.

Abloh was noted for using his distinctive design approach to reimagine iconic Nike and Jordan styles, and he surely did so here by adding more texture and shape to the lifestyle model.

There were uncommon releases of rogue silhouettes and bright hues strewn among those sixty models, which encompassed all of Nike's most cherished products, like the Presto, Air Force 1, Air Max 90, Air Jordan 1, Air Jordan 4, Dunk Low, and so much more. Since the designer's death, there have been a lot more of these come into the limelight.

TrenteTroisDegrés @33Degres Les images officielles de la Nike Air Force 1 Mid x Off-White sont là. La paire est attendue sur SNKRS pour la fin du mois pour 180€ environ Les images officielles de la Nike Air Force 1 Mid x Off-White sont là. La paire est attendue sur SNKRS pour la fin du mois pour 180€ environ ⚡️ https://t.co/JpMILtZDCh

For the "Black" rendition, the late designer eschewed typical leather construction in favour of a synthetic foundation that is fully covered in black. White hits on the Swooshes, medial Helvetica lettering, graffiti font tongue labels, an extra set of drawstrings, as well as orange blasts on the lace toggles, mid-foot tabs, and zip-tie fastenings deliver stand-out highlights on the exterior.

Wavy surfaces have been added to the backside of the midsoles, while vivid track spikes have been added to the front of the treads. The black iteration boasts akin black printed insoles.

Take a closer look at the White colorway (Image via Nike)

The textile uppers of the Off-WhiteTM x Nike Air Force 1 Mid "White/Clear-White," on the other hand, are highlighted by bolted Swooshes and ankle bands. Dual lace mechanisms with lace toggles, clear heel tabs, TPU heel brackets, and "AIR" sewn at the elongated tongues offer more intricacy.

On the medial side of the shoe, the customary Off-WhiteTM components such as orange tabs, zip-tie tags, and Helvetica writing can be spotted. The printed insoles of the kicks are fashioned in white. Ultimately, the matching sole units with distorted orange Air units and chromatic track spiky embellishments round out the next release.

FitThemAll @FitThemAll Les images officielles de la Nike Air Force 1 Mid x Off White « White » ☄️



Sortie prévue d’ici la fin du mois 🗓 Les images officielles de la Nike Air Force 1 Mid x Off White « White » ☄️Sortie prévue d’ici la fin du mois 🗓 https://t.co/ZCNJ8RmqQT

Both pairs of this limited edition footwear pack will be delivered in a bespoke shoebox. The inner side of the box’s flap is adorned with the co-branding of the two labels.

Virgilheads, be ready for these exceptional creations of the legendary fashion designer on June 23. Fetch pairs for $185 from Nike.

