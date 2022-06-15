Where to buy Nike Air Force 1 Low Boricua shoes? Release date, price and more details explored 

Nike Inc. is celebrating the 2022 Puerto Rican Day with a fresh take on its iconic Nike Air Force 1 Low silhouette. Dubbed “Boricua,” the latest colorway is being introduced in honour of this year's National Puerto Rican Day, which was observed on June 12, 2022.

With the release of their upcoming “Boricua” rendition, the shoe label is trying to make amends to Puerto Rico since their 2019 and 2020 dedicated releases were entrenched in controversy.

The impending Nike Air Force 1 Low “Boricua” footwear edition will drop in June 2022. Although the exact date is yet to be confirmed by the footwear brand, the shoes will retail for $120 each. Nike's online stores, as well as a few affiliated sellers, will offer these playful sneakers for purchase.

Nike Air Force 1 Low 'Boricua' colorway celebrates National Puerto Rican Day 2022

Take a closer look at the impending Nike Air Force 1 Low release (Image via Nike)

The American sportswear juggernaut is known for paying special homage to various corners of the globe in the form of bespoke sneaker designs. Over the years, the swoosh label has paid tribute to the U.S. territory with different reinterpretations of its popular silhouettes, including Air Max 97, Nike Air Force 1 Low CMFTs, and Nike Air Trainers 1, to commemorate National Puerto Rican Day.

Due to the problems underlying the previous launches, the company has not been particularly successful in their venture. The new colorway release for Puerto Rican Day 2022 is their way of making reparations to Puerto Rico.

These AF1s have a beautiful color palette featuring light blue, purple, pink, soft green, white, orange, and vivid red. The mismatched pastel colorblocking covers the uppers flawlessly for a cheerful look.

For the unfamiliar, Dominoes is a popular game in Puerto Rico. Keeping this in mind, the shoe manufacturer designed the toe boxes to have numerous perforations resembling domino dotted patterns.

The toe box of each shoe is colored blue and orange. Similarly, contrasting eyelets are fashioned in pink and blue. Besides, the domino pattern is also employed to make lace dubraes. While one boasts a domino, the other exhibits 'Puerto Rico' typography.

The tongue flaps also feature distinct shades. While one has a red hue, the other one boasts a soft purple tint. Sporting a few similarities, both shoes flaunt white laces, Nike Air branding, pristine white midsoles, and dark blue outsole units.

Fullress @fullress

・オフィシャルイメージ



ナイキ エア フォース 1 ロー QS “プエルトリコ/ボリクア” (NIKE AIR FORCE 1 LOW QS “Puerto Rico/Boricua”) [DX6504-900]



fullress.com/nike-air-force… 2022年 発売予定！・オフィシャルイメージナイキ エア フォース 1 ロー QS “プエルトリコ/ボリクア” (NIKE AIR FORCE 1 LOW QS “Puerto Rico/Boricua”) [DX6504-900] 2022年 発売予定！・オフィシャルイメージナイキ エア フォース 1 ロー QS “プエルトリコ/ボリクア” (NIKE AIR FORCE 1 LOW QS “Puerto Rico/Boricua”) [DX6504-900]fullress.com/nike-air-force… https://t.co/xx7mKRKn7Z

Perhaps the most appealing design element of this pair is the inner sole. Made in light blue, the insoles are loaded with graphics, featuring prints of “Mi Gente,” “Domino,” “Nike Air,” “Nueva York,” “Familia,” “Boricua,” and more.

Furthermore, the panel swoosh adds a pop of white, while the 'Puerto Rico' branding can be found on the right heel counter overtaking the customary Nike Air logo. The model sits atop a sleek white midsole and a vivid blue outsole, and all the different design elements come together for a bold yet sophisticated look. Lastly, the shoes will arrive in customised packaging with a 'Puerto Rico' printed wrap and 'Familia' imprint on the inside.

nyamco23 @nyamco23

Boricua Heritage Is Front and Center in the 2022 Nike Puerto Rico Collection



6/4

FOOTWEAR (AIR FORCE 1 LOW)



6/9

APPAREL



※PUERTO PICO,US



news.nike.com/news/nike-puer… 【NIKE NEWS】Boricua Heritage Is Front and Center in the 2022 Nike Puerto Rico Collection6/4FOOTWEAR (AIR FORCE 1 LOW)6/9APPAREL※PUERTO PICO,US 【NIKE NEWS】Boricua Heritage Is Front and Center in the 2022 Nike Puerto Rico Collection6/4FOOTWEAR (AIR FORCE 1 LOW)6/9APPAREL※PUERTO PICO,USnews.nike.com/news/nike-puer… https://t.co/CljC8UU72a

If you’re looking to add summery pastel colors to your wardrobe, then these sneakers might just be the one for you. They will be released sometime in June, and you can purchase them for $120 via Nike’s official website.

In addition to the aforementioned Nike Air Force 1, the brand has also introduced the “Puerto Rico” iteration of AF1 Low as part of the annual celebrations. These pairs were dropped earlier this month on June 4, for $120.

