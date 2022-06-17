Nike SB Blue Ribbon shoes: Everything we know so far 

With the orange and green iteration of its Nike SB Blue Ribbon, Nike welcomes a wonderful addition to its SB Clan. The Nike SB Blue Ribbon, aka Nike BRSB – is a fascinating throwback to Nike's past, bridging the gap between skateboarding and the brand's iconic Cortez runner's shoe.

The Nike SB Blue Ribbon skate sneakers will hit the skateboarding scenes in the coming weeks. Although most details of the Blue Ribbon shoes are concealed, these shoes will soon drop in 2022. They are expected to be delivered by the e-commerce store of Nike as well as a few select retail locations.

Nike SB Blue Ribbon strengthens the connection between skateboarding and Cortez shoe design

Take a detailed look at the upcoming Nike SB Blue Ribbon shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Earlier this month, the shoe label also revealed Blue Ribbon shoes, which were heavily influenced by the UCLA color palette. This new style acts as an intermediary between surfing and Nike's original Cortez running shoe, incorporating all of Cortez's characteristics while adding skate-ready features for a modern take on one of the brand's most iconic styles.

The complete uppers are covered with green and orange-toned premium quality suedes. This playful color scheme is accented using white nylon detailing all over. While the orange suede makeup, the toe fronts, and eyelets, the green nubuck, on the other hand, sits on the medial sides and heel counters.

Other materials used for the swooshes and heels include mesh and leather, as well as a contemporary React drop-in footbed seen via the transparent window on the midsole.

The white swooshes are used to highlight the green on the medial and orange on the forefoot. Akin white tongue tags and laces add a punch to the appeal of these fancy kicks. These tongue flaps are tagged with black Nike SB swoosh labeling. Even the collars of Ribbon Blue silhouettes are made using white textiles.

Furthermore, the white heel tabs are embroidered with Nike SB branding on both pieces. The colors featured in this version of the BRSB harkens back to the shoe's early years. However, Nike has combined a comprehensive gum rubber sole and translucent gum on the midsole band to make the shoe skate-friendly.

If you’re interested in skateboarding or have a fondness for Nike releases, particularly the SB lineup, hold onto your horses until the details of these shoes are disclosed.

What else is Nike planning with its SB lineup?

Earlier this month, the sportswear giant disclosed its forthcoming collaborative SB Dunk Low shoes with Neckface. The Neckface x Nike SB Dunk Low is made of black nubuck uppers with color-coordinated textile tongues and assorted patches. The motifs include skulls, devils, ghouls, tombstones, snakes, and more, centered around Neckface's unique, expressive visual perception.

These spooky pairs are expected to drop in October 2022, therefore, stay tuned to the label’s website for release dates and pricing details.

In addition, Nike joined forces with an emerging skate shop for a fresh take on their iconic Nike SB Dunk Low silhouettes. The SB Dunk Low was recently reworked by Crushed Skate Shop in Washington, D.C.

Crushed Skate Shop, which went public at the turn of the decade, is a newcomer to the sector but has already made an impact, unveiling its first partnership with athletic wear gargantuan Nike. They have used leather and suede to revamp their skateboarding shoes. As of now, the release date is still pending, so wait for further info.

