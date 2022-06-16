Where to buy Nike KD15 Community Pink shoes? Release date, price, and more details explored 

Kevin Durant's signature shoe with Nike has always been a performance powerhouse. As we go, more innovations have been introduced to the collection, and the all-new Nike KD15 is the latest in line. The 15th exclusive Kevin Durant footwear will be released next month this year.

This Nike KD15 “Community Pink” colorway will hit stores on July 27, 2022. Kevin diehards can get these sneakers for $150 from Nike's official website and with select sellers.

Kevin Durant’s signature Nike KD15 gets a vibrant pink makeover for July release

Take a closer look at the impending Nike KD15 Community Pink sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

KD intended to return to a lower-cut shoe like some of his past models, and the Nike Jet Flight served as inspiration. The base of the footwear is mainly composed of a multi-layered mesh.

The Jet Flight-inspired shape appears to be a delayed offering for Valentine's Day. This latest edition boasts red, pink, and orange tones covering its mesh, TPU, and other components.

The complete design is intricately outlined with black, further highlighting these pairs' details. The black tints are prominent on the inner liners, the medial sides, and adjacent to the laces. The eyelets and nearby areas are accented with black stitching too. Coral pink laces further added a punch to the uppers.

Moreover, the rear side of the tongues is also made with black textiles and embroidered with the catchphrase “Any Na Way.” On the front, the perforated pink tongues are covered with mesh overlay, embellished with the highly-coveted KD marking on one end.

The coral pink-tinted heel tabs are adorned with red-hued heel pull tabs woven with “EASY” lettering in softer shades of pink. Besides these heel pull tabs, the teal-colored insoles are stamped with gold KD insignia.

The Swoosh seems to be a light pink color that fits the white midsole's Air Zoom logo. The footwear has a silky, wavy texture on the back. The Zoom Air Strobel system references at the lateral midsole bring a few rose-colored finesses from up-top down below, with the multi-directional tread underfoot and the beautiful marbelized outsole unit.

The multi-directional tread outsole rounds out the newly updated Nike KD running shoe in a multi-colored setup that complements the upper excellently.

Nike is also releasing other colorways of KD15 shoes

In addition to the Community colorway, the shoe label will launch a fresh “Boarder Blue- Sanddrift- Aura” variant of the highly coveted silhouette. Titled “Beginnings,” the forthcoming edition will be dropped on June 25, 2022.

This Nike KD15 pair will fetch $150 each, and it will be readily purchasable from Nike’s e-commerce website as well as other select stores. You can also buy them from popular stockists like GOAT.

Another “Nightmares” colorway is also scheduled for release in July 2022. Sporting the similar mesh overlays all over, these sneakers feature paisley prints on the uppers in Psychic Purple and Dark Marina Blue tints. These pairs are slated for release on July 19, 2022. You will be able to fetch them for $160 per pair. They will be purchasable from the online website of Nike as well as affiliated sellers.

