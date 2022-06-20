Where to buy Drake NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra University Gold shoes? Price and more details explored 

Since its inception in late 2020, Drake x Nike’s sub-label NOCTA has turned out to be a cult favourite. The duo now introduced their Nike Hot Step Air Terra in University Gold/Black colorway.

The upcoming Drake NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra University Gold rendition is slated to make its debut in 2022. Although the official dates are still awaited, they will cost $180 per pair. Drake diehards can easily purchase these sneakers from the e-commerce stores of NOCTA as well as Nike after their launch.

Drake NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra got University Gold makeover after purple colorway

Drake's new Nike line is labelled NOCTA, which takes cues from the rapper's nocturnal design process as well as the street culture of London, Toronto, and Paris. This division is particularly designed for folks on the go who desire utilitarian gear and maximum comfort.

Earlier this year, the two presented a purple iteration of Hot Step Air Terra silhouettes. And finally, now we have official images of the upcoming NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra in “Black/University Gold.” This step showcases how the Canadian multi-hyphenate is attempting to achieve more and more in the field of sneakers.

The on-feet look of these arriving shoes was shared by a trusted sneaker sleuth, @Yankeekicks, during mid May 2022.

Premium matte finish leathers and finely knitted black elements are employed for the construction of these quirky designs. As its name suggests, the newly-surfaced two-toned “Black/University” colorway features the uppers covered with black, while the University Gold detailings are beautifully added all over.

The sneaker enthusiasts who have been copping all the releases from NOCTA would probably know that for their newly fashioned shoes, the brand took the design notes from their earliest silhouette, which arrived in an all-black leathery uppers.

Color: Black/University Gold

The sporty yellow hits are used to accentuate the toe boxes, which feature a small-sized yellow swoosh embroidered on the lace dubrae sections. Moving on, the perforations are arranged vertically on the laterals, highlighting yellow from the inside. Similar hits are also added to the eyelets of the kicks. Tiny swooshes are positioned on the medial sides, adjacent to the yellow midsoles.

The most contrasting feature of these pairs are the insoles. As these two-toned pairs are adorned with lighter blue toned insoles that are stamped with Nike’s swoosh and NOCTA star branding.

The NOCTA logo can also be spotted on black knitted tongue flaps. They are placed in tongue bubbles. These tongues are nicely combined with the mildly speckled black laces on top. Furthermore, the yellow hued sculpted heel counter adds more appeal to the body of these shoes.

They also boast of G-TEK markings that are embedded on the heel counters and on the base of the sole units. The midsoles are incorporated with much appreciated Air units, which are emphasized in canary yellow, along with the 3M reflective characteristics that finish off the modern aesthetics of these shoes.

Lastly, the sneakers will be delivered in a two-tone muted shoe box emblazoned with minimal swoosh and NOCTA lettering.

Don’t miss out on copping these chic Drake NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra shoes, which will arrive with a price tag of $180 on NOCTA.com, as well as nike.com.

