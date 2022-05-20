Drake’s NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra Purple: Where to buy, price, and more explored

After images of the new NOCTA Hot Step Air Terra sneakers surfaced online recently, Drake appears to be reuniting with Nike to bring out a new “Purple” colorway.

These $180 sneakers will broaden the partnership's footwear offering. Although no official date has been announced yet, the shoes will be dropped later this year. They are expected to arrive via the e-commerce websites of NOCTA and Nike’s SNKRS app.

NOCTA x Nike gave Hot Step Air Terra shoes a “Purple” makeup

2022 has been thrilling for sneakerheads, especially when the Certified Lover Boy maker first previewed the “Triple Black” colorway of the NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra in January.

The shoes, which were first revealed in January, were finally released in March by Nike. The Beaverton’s label released "Triple White" and "Triple Black" renditions of the style. Now, the Canadian rapper is ready for the third installment of his collaborative work in the form of a "Purple" colorway.

On Wednesday, May 17, the sneaker insider @yankeekicks released the early images of the forthcoming silhouettes.

The footwear seems to have a similarly sleek appearance to the previously released variants. The shoe's design is in line with NOCTA's exact imprint, which emphasizes the aesthetic of its products.

BLIINNGG @bliinngg

pictured below is an on foot look at the new NOCTA X NIKE AIR HOT STEP AIR TERRA "LIGHT PURPLE"

The new pair features a lavender color palette all over. The softer purple shade covers the leathery uppers, meshed tongues, and laces. On the other hand, the chunky rubber soles are fully covered in darker tints of lavender purple.

The NOCTA logo sits on the tongues, while the G-TEK logo appears on the heel. Just next to the heel tabs, a light purple mini-Swoosh is noticeable. Rounding out the pairs are the athletic midsoles, which expose an open Air bubble exhibiting the volt springs. This will not only work for comfort but will also provide the required grip and stability.

The duo also unveiled “Black/University Gold” colorway of Air Terra

Just one day after the debut of the Purple colorway, sneaker geeks received a teaser of the fourth colorway. Titled “Black/University Gold,” the new member of the Drake’s Swoosh catalog is priced at $180.

Like the abovementioned sneakers, the official release date of these shoes is also awaiting confirmation. They will be sold via NOCTA and SNKRS online stores.

The new rendition entirely follows the earliest Triple Black model. It boasts an all-black leather top with yellow accents beneath the shoe's base.

小言 @ko_go_to On-Feet Photos of the NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra “Black/University Gold”＞＞



NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra

Color: Black/University Gold

Style Code: DH4692-002

Release Date: 2022

Price: $180 On-Feet Photos of the NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra “Black/University Gold”＞＞NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air TerraColor: Black/University GoldStyle Code: DH4692-002Release Date: 2022Price: $180 https://t.co/7ELbpxNTvi

The tiny Nike logos are embroidered in distinct sections, including lace dubrae and the medial sides. Further, the sporty elements added in canary yellow on the toe boxes, lateral heels, perforations, and sole units accentuate the look.

Edited by Sayati Das