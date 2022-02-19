NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra: Where to buy, price, and more as Drake shares new campaign video

The NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra collaboration might finally be here. Drake has been messing with fans a lot recently by dropping teasers left and right and, adding to the ongoing fire, he has now offered a campaign video for this collaboration, leaving fans gasping for more.

The beloved artist took to Instagram to post a 27-second clip shot in Jamaica. In the clip, the motorcycle crew was seen sporting full NOCTA x Nike gear and riding around the city, showing them off in style.

Another very ironic yet interesting observation is the fact that Nike took to Instagram and commented on the post saying, “Better late than never.” Other than the video, no other information has been released by Drake yet.

Fans have been desperately waiting for the release date and wondering what information, if any, has been officially released about the collection.

Everything known about the NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra

The sneakers by Drake and Nike are all set to hit the stores. They are expected to be sold at an affordable price of $150 USD.

On top of that, the NOCTA x Nike comes in 'Triple Black,' 'Triple White,' 'Black/Yellow,' and gorgeous snakeskin colorways. They are expected to be available anytime in the forthcoming weeks and have already made it to the top of every sneaker-head's list.

HighsNobiety also commented on the matter, saying:

"All music aside, Drizzy has been teasing the release of his signature NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra sneakers for a hot minute. The sneaker, which has been touted online as something of a K-Swiss meets FILA hybrid, has been doing the rounds since 2020 through a strategic sprinkling of snapshots on Instagram and in music videos."

No matter when the collection drops, one thing is for sure - it will sell like hot cakes. So, are you waiting for this collection, as desperately as we are?

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia