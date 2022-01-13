5 times Drake’s winter fashion was on point

Aside from being a Grammy-winning rapper and singer, Drake is a debonair young man who looks dashing in all his outfits.

Drake follows more of a subtle approach when he dresses up. From Stone Island activewear to custom tailored suits, the Toronto native has it all in his wardrobe. He has created scores of well-proportioned looks over the years, so let’s peep into some of his vetted winter outfits.

Drake's exemplary winter fashion looks

1) At the Scotia-bank Arena, 2016

The Toronto rapper attended the Scotiabank Arena Event in 2016 wearing a green-colored nylon Gucci jacket. Drake elevated his entire look by adding a Gucci monogram scarf. Suffice to say, he looked very dapper in his chic clothes.

2) Drake at TIFF, 2017

Winters are just so incomplete without leathers. The 33-year-old rapper has a secured leather piece, which he wore for the Toronto Film Festival held in 2017.

Drake chose to wear a brown leather jacket by Prada, with a matching colored t-shirt and black trousers. This brown and black ensemble made him look distinctive and even more appealing.

3) Aubrey Drake at BBMA, 2017

It was Drake’s moment, when he created history and accrued 13 awards for his musical ingenuity. At the Billboard Music Awards in 2017, Drake wore an all-white head-to-toe attire from Stone Island.

His 1989 Camo Ice Jacket simply stole the show. All those who religiously follow Drake must be aware of his love for Stone Island.

At the 2017 Billboard Music Awards, Drake was nominated for a total of 13 categories. The rapper duly went on to break all records and nabbed every single accolade.

4) Rapper at the NBA Eastern Conference Semifinals

It was for the Eastern Conference Semifinals of 2019, that Drake pulled out serious statement garb: a blue-colored paisley print-down jacket by Visvim Kerchief. This eccentric jacket belonged to the Fall/Winter 2012 collection of the Japanese brand.

Drake’s jacket attracted more attention due to his subtle white t-shirt and light washed denim. Highlighting his longtime friendship with Nike, he wore Nike Air Force 1. The singer, with deep pockets, added a single diamond necklace.

5) Drake at the Nike 2020 Forum

For the Nike 2020 Forum, a runway show at New York Fashion Week, Drake wore a camouflaged jacket in coordination with his late fashion designer friend, Virgil Abloh. The jackets that Drake and Virgil donned were from Arc’teryx LEAF line. Labeled Alpha Jacket LT Gen 2 Multicam, the jackets were coupled with black jeans and Air Maxes.

Drake’s sartorial sagacity is indubitably exclusive. He dresses up in bespoke fashion. Distancing himself from fancy tones, the rapper plumps for simple yet trendsetter outfits.

