Alleged Drake and Instagram model Hot Sauce story drives Twitter wild 

As per MTO News, an Instagram model has revealed that Drake has a bizarre way of avoiding impregnation. Since the outrageous story made the news, the Hotline Bling rapper has been trending on Twitter.

The unnamed model revealed that the musician puts hot sauce in his used condoms in order to ensure women he sleeps with do not end up claiming child support. However, things took a heated turn in this case, and the model is now planning to sue Drake.

The 35-year-old Grammy-winner has one child, Adonis Graham, whom he shares with French model and artist Sophie Brussaux.

Internet reacts to Drake’s hot sauce method gone wrong

In a now viral Instagram post, the model stated that the two met each other at a party and decided to spend the night in a hotel room. After consuming cannabis, things took an intimate turn.

Once the deed was done and Drake had disposed of the contraceptive, the model apparently fished it out of the trash and attempted to impregnate herself with it. That's when she made the unpleasant discovery that it was filled with hot sauce instead.

Netizens found the situation hilarious. They joked about the singer always having hot sauce on him. Here are some of the funniest tweets on the situation:

Malcolm Xcellent @J_Nova_Kane Drake do some questionable shit but the hot sauce in the condom was genius Drake do some questionable shit but the hot sauce in the condom was genius https://t.co/hrNSRiKemw

Internet reacts to the hot sauce fiasco 1/7 (Image via Twitter)

Internet reacts to the hot sauce fiasco 2/7 (Image via Twitter)

Internet reacts to the hot sauce fiasco 3/7 (Image via Twitter)

Internet reacts to the hot sauce fiasco 4/7 (Image via Twitter)

Internet reacts to the hot sauce fiasco 5/7 (Image via Twitter)

Internet reacts to the hot sauce fiasco 6/7 (Image via Twitter)

Internet reacts to the hot sauce fiasco 7/7 (Image via Twitter)

It's important to note that the story's legitimacy remains questionable, and the Instagram model is yet to be identified either.

Prior to being linked to this unknown model, the Certified Lover Boy singer has dated model and reality star Johanna Leia. The rapper went viral for taking her out on a date to an empty Dodger Stadium.

Also Read Article Continues below

He is also rumored to have dated Kylie Jenner, Bella Harris, fellow singers Jorja Smith, Jennifer Lopez and Rihanna, among a slew of others.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee