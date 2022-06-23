5 most electrifying Air Jordan 9 colorways of all time

Every single model of Michael Jordan’s footwear label tells a story, including Air Jordan 9. Inducted into the catalogue in between 1993-94, the ninth silhouette of the iconic shoes was introduced when he left basketball to give baseball a try. Therefore, the AJ9 model has its own significance in the sneaker world.

The story of Air Jordan 9 on the brand’s official site states:

“Since his game-winning shot that brought championship glory to North Carolina, Michael Jordan has been at the forefront of basketball consciousness. He took the court in 1985 wearing the original Air Jordan I, simultaneously breaking league rules and his opponents' will while capturing the imagination of fans worldwide.”

The world has seen many intriguing interpretations and revamps of this style throughout the years, and the Jordan Brand comes up with fresh concepts to broaden the range of this beloved shoe every year.

Currently, the shoe company is gearing up for a wider release of the fresh “Fire Red” colorway of the shoe, which will drop on November 5, 2022, for $200. Let's take a look at a few noteworthy configurations of the iconic shoe as we wait for the incoming new ones.

From Dream It Do It to Glove Brown: Air Jordan 9 colorways that stunned the sneaker world

1) Air Jordan 9 Chile Red

Take a closer look at the Chile Red colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

The “Chile Red” Air Jordan 9 shoes added a spark to the 2022 lineup of the silhouette. The shoes, which were put on the sneaker market on May 7, 2022, arrived for $200 per pair. These shoes are easily purchasable from the online sites of Nike and partnering retailers.

The shoe’s description on the official Nike website reads:

“Here, Jordan Brand brings back the heat in a "Chile Red" makeup — no extra sauce needed for this all-Chile Red quilted stitched upper, patent leather mudguard, and shiny midsole. Spicy enough to stand alone, this heritage-inspired AJ9 colorway proves that the game will never really end.”

This stylish Air Jordan 9 colorblocking is almost entirely red. This striking iteration of the model is fashioned with a red quilted stitched top, which is then coupled with an equally glossy midsole.

Moreover, the Chile red and black patent leather mudguard is employed to make these footwear pieces. The bold red neutral style of the sneaker is subdued by black touches that are prominent all across the shoe.

2) Air Jordan 9 Dream It Do It

Take a closer look at the Dream It Do It colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

Released on March 9, 2019, the Air Jordan 9 Dream It Do It sneakers were dropped with a price tag of $190 per pair. These pairs were sold via the e-commerce web pages of Nike as well as by some other retailers.

Labeled “Dream It Do It,” this Air Jordan 9 is motivated by Jordan Brand's "Dream It, Do It" fashion line from the 1990s. The fashion range, which was based on Nike's famed "Just Do It" tagline, also formed a base of this shoe design.

Air Jordan 9 Dream It Do it (Image via YouTube/FineLine 1721)

The top of this footwear is fashioned with multitude of colors. Although the larger part of the shoe is crafted with black leather, hits of teal, gold, purple, and red are also employed to embellish them. These vibrant tints are used on the mudguard as well as the heel counters, loaded with a 90s vibe.

The "Dream It, Do It" emblem is placed on the tongue flaps that pull the idea together. Ultimately, the black midsole and white rubber outsole finish off the aesthetics.

3) Air Jordan 9 Gym Red

Take a closer look at the Gym Red colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

The AJ9 Gym Red colorway debuted on October 5, 2019, for $190 each. Nike’s official e-commerce locations, as well as few other partner retailers, offered these kicks.

Nike described the Gym Red shoe as:

“Although the Air Jordan IX was never worn on the court by MJ, nine years of refinement created this classic. This edition of the Air Jordan IX sports a vibrant Gym Red patent leather alongside a white upper.”

This “Gym Red” colorway of AJ9 borrows a similar aesthetic that was previously seen on the 2003 variant of the ninth shoe, which was never introduced to the general public. The classic basketball sneaker sports a simple two-tone construct featuring white and red.

Air Jordan 9 Gym Red (Image via YouTube/DS DAN)

Here, white elements cover the textured and smooth leathery uppers, while the red patent leather clads the mudguards, heel counters, and collar areas. The glossy red hue flows towards the midsole, and the subtle white rubber outsole as well as black accents are scattered throughout the design.

4) Air Jordan 9 Baseball Glove Brown

Take a closer look at the Baseball Glove Brown colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

Besides casual and everyday wear styles, Jordan Brand also gave a luxe makeover to its iconic ninth silhouette. Dubbed “Baseball Glove Brown,” the boot-like AJ9 shoes were introduced back in July 2017 for $250.

To demonstrate Michael Jordan's fondness for baseball, the AJ9 Baseball Pack was proposed in two colorways: Black and Brown.

The uppers of the two colour options are fashioned with braided leather, which is a nod to baseball gloves. The heels are adorned with Michael Jordan’s baseball jersey number “35.” The custom of cracking open baseball trade cards in the 1990s served as inspiration for the launch of these kicks.

KicksOnFire @kicksonfire Our Best Look Yet At The Air Jordan 9 Baseball Glove Brown Leather - bit.ly/2seZobR Our Best Look Yet At The Air Jordan 9 Baseball Glove Brown Leather - bit.ly/2seZobR https://t.co/8zml5BzUC6

The interesting thing with the launch of these two colorways was that fans only found out which colorway they had purchased after opening the packaging. The shoe box just said "MULTI/MULTI-MULTI" without mentioning a colour.

5) Air Jordan 9 Low Pantone

Take a closer look at the Pantone colorway AJ9 Low (Image via Sportskeeda)

To spice up the summer wardrobe of 2016, the Jordan brand introduced their “Pantone” colorway for the low-top variant of Air Jordan 9. The shoe was officially put to market on June 11, 2016, for $170. These chic shoes were exclusively offered by the Jordan brand as well as by their affiliated sellers.

The sportswear label’s official website described these shoes as:

“The Air Jordan IX released in 1994 in four classic color schemes, including a 'Powder Blue' design nodding to MJ's school days. Although never worn by number 23, the design quickly became iconic. Over two decades later, the original iteration is celebrated with the Air Jordan IX Low set in a spirited blue finish.”

This low-top Air Jordan 9 features impressive University Blue leathery uppers. To highlight the complete appearance, the sole unit features contrasting white accents. To further create a contrast in the overall color scheme, the shoe sports black inner linings, tongue branding, and heel logos.

