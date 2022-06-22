Where to buy Air Jordan 36 Low Luka shoes? Price, release date and more details explored 

The 23-year-old NBA star Luka Doncic has been a long-standing associate of the Jordan brand. This partnership is now all set to introduce their latest hoop designs with the upcoming Air Jordan 36 Low “Luka” PE shoes.

The Air Jordan 36 Low “Luka” Player exclusive footwear is slated to enter the sneaker world on July 1, 2022, at 7:30 PM GMT+5:30. Interested buyers will be able to get their hands on them via the e-commerce locations of Nike, along with a few other authorized retailers.

Air Jordan 36 Low Luka shoes are exclusive player shoes conceptualised by the Dallas Mavericks sensation

Take a detailed look at the Air Jordan 36 Low Luka sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

In the past few years, the young Slovenian basketball star has joined forces with Michael Jordan’s shoe company for innovative player-exclusive designs. This time, the Jordan brand has worked on a bold and lively makeover of its highly coveted Air Jordan 36 silhouettes.

The product description of the forthcoming Luka PE Jordans on Nike’s official website reads,

“Next up in the iconic Air Jordan franchise: a wearable expression of Luka's on-court energy. With a minimal yet durable design, this is one of the lightest J's to date. Equipped with a full-length Zoom Air Strobel unit stacked over a Zoom Air unit in the forefoot, you'll get energy returns and elite responsiveness when you need it. Step on the court with the confidence that whatever you do—it's light work.”

Most of the uppers boast a blue construction, adorned with hits of red, light green, purple, and white all over. Dubbed “Electro Purple-Pink,” these colors add an extra flair to the complete design.

These ultra-light pairs feature a leno weave on the toes, which extends to the medial sides and finally meets on the heels of the shoes. These weaves add greater elements of flexibility, which is explained by Nike as,

“Minimal-yet-durable leno weave on the upper is reinforced with TPU ribbon and paired with a dynamic, flexible tongue for lightweight comfort.”

The blue tongue flaps are excellently complemented with speckled laces, which sports red detailing all over. The “Prime-electric green” hues further outlines the uppers to make them more intriguing. On the rear side, the heel pull tabs have “Thirty-six” woven on it, which is accompanied by the Nike branding.

A comprehensive Strobel unit is incorporated into the midsoles, which will deliver a lighter feel to the user, resulting in a more efficient performance. The Strobel units are elevated, with AirZoom units placed under them for a better bounce back. This is how Nike explained its sole unit setting,

“A full-length Strobel unit sits right under your foot to minimize weight, while a Zoom Air unit stacked underneath adds an extra burst of responsiveness off the dribble.”

小言 @ko_go_to Dallas Mavericks superstar, Luka Doncic, will be releasing his own Air Jordan 36 Low to kick off the month of July.＞＞



Air Jordan 36 Low “Luka”

Color: Laser Blue/Electro Purple-Pink Prime-Electric Green

Style Code: DN4196-430

Release Date: July 1, 2022

The multifaceted rubber grip ensures stability, therefore, these shoes perfectly satisfy the demands of those looking for quick reciprocation. Nike explains this as,

“Multidirectional rubber tread provides stop-and-go traction for players who like to stay on their toes and get to their spots with quickness.”

Set your reminder for the brilliantly executed Air Jordan 36 Low “Luka” PE sneakers, which will be purchasable from Friday, July 1 onwards. Spice up your footwear collection with these hoops for $175.

