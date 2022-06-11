Where to buy Air Jordan 36 Low DMP shoes? Release date, price and more details explored 

Air Jordan 36 has seen a lot of activity in recent times, notably with unique Melody Ehsani and Lethal Shooter PEs. While we wait for the Air Jordan 36 "Taco Jay" to drop, have a look at the upcoming AJ36 that features a Defining Moments Pack-inspired hue.

This DMP prompted Air Jordan 36 Low is all set to arrive on Thursday, June 23, 2022. Interested buyers can grab these shoes for $165 per pair. The retro pair will be readily available on the e-commerce stores of Nike.com as well as with a few select retailers, including Finish Line and JD Sports.

Air Jordan 36 Low shoes are now dressed in the colors of the Defining Moments Pack

Take a closer look at the forthcoming AJ36 sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike Inc. strives to dress the modern-day basketball sneakers in palettes now associated with playful retros, even though models like the Air Jordan 36 Low aren't widely believed to have lifestyle versatility.

The Eclipse Plate concept recently debuted in a striking "Black" and "Metallic Gold" hue that pays homage to Air Jordan 6 from the 2006 "Defining Moments" Pack (DMP).

The DMP offered a NBA championship-worthy colour scheme, which took over all the other low-top Jordan 36s ahead of the 2022 NBA Finals, as part of the collection of two releases aimed at honouring significant feats in Michael Jordan's journey.

The Defining Moments Pack, which was originally introduced in 2006, continues to motivate the design and aesthetic of a variety of shoes ever since. These freshly designed Air Jordan 36 Low pairs boast an all-black construction, adorned with golden accents on the top as well as the sides. As it continues along the midsole, the gold midstripe gives even more lustre to the sneaker.

The black premium mesh on the uppers is outlined with glossy black lining throughout the sides of the kicks. Laces unit, eyelets, and tongues are all covered in black textiles. The tongues are embellished with golden Jumpman insignia on one end. Similar gold detailing is also added to the heel pull tabs.

Air Jordan 36 Low “Black Gold”

Color: Black/Metallic Gold/White

Style Code: DH0833-071

Release Date: June 23, 2022

To add an extra pop of color to the footwear, the perforated insoles are fashioned with yellow materials. These insoles also sport the blue toned Jumpman logos that make the pairs more enticing. Furthermore, the thick white midsoles and frosty light bluish outsole units are perfectly paired together to form the underfoot.

Don’t miss out on these new Air Jordan 36 “DMP” if you’re interested in buying them, available from June 23 onwards for $165.

