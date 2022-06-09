Where to buy Jordan Zion 2 Voodoo shoes? Release date, price and more details explored 

After launching a fully-fledged Naruto-themed footwear and apparel line, Zion Williamson is about to debut the Jordan Zion 2, the next volume of his iconic shoe family. Although the high-flying NBA player is yet to formally confirm the release, some of the range's most stunning hues have begun to surface online, with the most recent being its Jordan Zion 2 "Voodoo" rendition.

The duo’s upcoming shoe design is most likely referring to New Orleans Vodoo, an African diasporic religion that evolved in Louisiana, where the Pelicans are headquartered.

The Jordan Zion 2 "Voodoo" colorway is set to release on June 22, 2022, although formal confirmation is still pending. Zion enthusiasts, therefore, will have to wait for the further updates of its launch. These snazzy sneakers will be dropping with $140 price tag on the official websites of Nike as well as other affiliated sellers. Keep a watchful eye on the brand’s websites if you’re looking forward to buying them.

The Jordan Zion 2 Voodoo sneakers are inspired by African religious dolls

The New Orleans Pelicans will be a team to witness and lookout for in the NBA season 2022-2023 after a strong showing in the Playoffs, as Zion Williamson is believed to return to the game at full strength.

Again, everything is hinged on Zion's health, and it's not just Bayou fans that want to see him in full throttle. We haven't seen the best of the former Duke star yet. If he's ready for the next season, he'll be sporting the all-new Jordan Zion 2 shoe, which is shown above in the "Voodoo" color scheme.

The Jordan Zion 2 "Voodoo," which has already been glimpsed in leaked photographs, is clothed in materials seen in customary African religious dolls and altars.

The forthcoming shoes are dressed in high-quality suede and premium knitted textiles, alongside brown faux fur used to elevate the appeal of these shoes.

The pastel and muted shades of brown, green, and muddy gray are employed to craft the uppers of these shoes. The lighter and darker tints used for eyestays, lateral sides, laces, and heel sections stand out the most. Green textiles, on the other hand, embellish the toe boxes and some part of the heels.

The deep brown suede cover the sides as well as the heels, while softer beige brown tones adorn the eyelet area of the uppers.

Jordan Zion 2 “Voodoo”

Color: Flax/Muslin/Sesame-Fauna Brown

Style Code: DV3462-212

Release Date: June 22, 2022

Price: $140



The drab look is enhanced with the sheeny faux fur that makes up the tongues. The brighter tint of brown is employed for tongues, which are decorated with Zion's signature mark on one end. These fur decorations are then overlayed with brown laces. A similar hue likewise covers the inner lining of the kicks that sports the graphic printed insoles.

The insoles of both shoe of the pair are made using distinct shades each of which is printed with Voodoo lettering, written is cartoonish form, with skulls and doll faces. Furthermore, similar spooky doll faces can be found on the heels, as well as Nike swooshes on the sides and a Jumpman emblem.

Finally, the chunky off-white midsoles and brown gum outsole units complete the overall look of the shoe.

What else is happening with Jordan Brand these days?

In other news, Jordan Brand is gearing up for the wider launch of its latest take on the ninth iconic silhouette. Air Jordan 9 is reinterpreted in the “Particle Grey” colorway, which is also scheduled for June 2022.

These grey and black sneakers will hit the online stores of Nike and other select stores on June 21, 2022 for $200 per pair. Click here to find out more.

The shoe manufacturer is all set to make the following month equally exciting for sneakerheads, just like this ongoing June 2022. Various releases are scheduled for July, including Air Jordan 3 “Desert Elephant,” Air Jordan 1 Low “Bleached Coral,” Air Jordan 7 “Citrus,” and Air Jordan 3 “Dark Iris” to name a few.

