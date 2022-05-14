Jordan Zion 1 X Naruto collection: When will Shinobi and Nine Tails colorways be released?

NBA player Zion Williamson's first signature footwear line with Nike, Jordan Zion 1, has been dressed in a Naruto theme. Zion Williamson, has occasionally shown his love towards anime in interviews and fan interactions. However, this time he is making a strong, bold statement about his love for the series Naruto.

Nike and Jordan Brand's partnership with the beloved manga series has produced a three-piece footwear line for the Jordan Zion 1 silhouette with three available colorways. The first colorway, called the Kyubi Mode, was released on SNKRS on May 11, 2022, at 10 a.m. ET. The other two colorways, called Shinobi and Nine Tails, are set to release on May 18, 2022.

Nike.com @nikestore



The Naruto x



Available at 10am ET



go.nike.com/24EKGqhB4Z4 Inspired by Naruto's ultimate transformation.The Naruto x @Jumpman23 Zion 1 'Kyubi Mode'Available at 10am ET Inspired by Naruto's ultimate transformation.The Naruto x @Jumpman23 Zion 1 'Kyubi Mode'Available at 10am ET 🇺🇸 go.nike.com/24EKGqhB4Z4 https://t.co/XpPzJWA0YX

More about the Jordan Zion 1 x Naruto collection

Jordan Zion 1 x Naruto collection's apparel line (Image via Sportskeeda)

The newly released Jordan Zion 1 x Naruto Kyubi Mode shoes have interesting Electric Yellow / Black / Chile Red / Alpha Orange colorway. The men's sizes range from US 3.5 to US 18, while women's sizes range from US 5 to US 19.5. The product description on Nike's website reads:

"Pairing a down-to-earth persona with out-of-this-world athleticism, Zion brings his best to the game—and he's got footwear to match. His shoes are light, stable and strong, with a durable outsole that grips the court. Meanwhile, Air cushioning provides the plush underfoot comfort and rapid responsiveness you know and love."

In an interview with Jordan Brand, Zion Williamson expressed his gratitude towards Nike, saying,

"Two of my childhood favorites — Michael Jordan and then Naruto. Both were able to collaborate and bring my vision to life. You can’t make this stuff up. You have no idea how much this means to me.”

Jordan announced the upcoming collaboration on April 26, 2022. The campaign video also featured two other colorways, known as Shinobi and Nine Tails.

Jordan @Jumpman23



@Zionwilliamson x “Two of my childhood favorites — Michael Jordan and then Naruto. Both were able to collaborate and bring my vision to life. You can’t make this stuff up. You have no idea how much this means to me.” @Naruto_Anime_EN collection coming soon. Believe it. “Two of my childhood favorites — Michael Jordan and then Naruto. Both were able to collaborate and bring my vision to life. You can’t make this stuff up. You have no idea how much this means to me.”@Zionwilliamson x @Naruto_Anime_EN collection coming soon. Believe it. https://t.co/1PqWo0a0OC

The Nine Tails colorway comes in a black and brown color scheme. The second sneaker is inspired by the power of Kurama derived by Naruto to tune into the Nine Tailed Demon Fox's four tail form.

The pair is accentuated by the chakra cloak in black and chile red color on the heel. The chakra is used to seal Kurama inside Naruto. Similarly, Zion is an unstoppable force in the NBA. Jordan Zion 1 Nine Tails colorway releases on May 18, 2022.

The Zion 1 Shinobi colorway comes in a White / University Red / Black colorway. The pair is influenced by Zion's family, peers, and friends.

Jordan @Jumpman23 You may not realize it, but @zionwilliamson and Naruto have a lot in common. Both gifted with immense potential, but tasked with the challenge of understanding how to fully harness it. We unlock all the Chakras and get behind the design of this iconic collab.



Full video here: You may not realize it, but @zionwilliamson and Naruto have a lot in common. Both gifted with immense potential, but tasked with the challenge of understanding how to fully harness it. We unlock all the Chakras and get behind the design of this iconic collab.Full video here:

The sneakers are designed in a mismatched white and black design and feature Naruto's Rinne Sharingan Dojutsu on the tongue tags of the sneakers. Jordan Zion 1 Shinobi colorway will release on May 18, 2022 as well.

The Jordan Zion 1 collaboration has also led to the release of an apparel collection which includes tracksuits, tees, trackpants, joggers, and crewnecks.

The Jordan x Zion top launched on the Nike/Jordan site on May 11, 2022.

"The Jordan x Zion Top is inspired by Zion's passion for watching anime, combining the utility and look of streetwear with performance materials for a look you can either play or kick it back in. A reflective logo lines the sleeve, while the back graphic nods to his go-to show. This product is made with at least 50% recycled polyester fibers."

The Jordan x Zion top comes in a black and yellow colorway for $130 and utilizes a dri-fit technology. The sizes range from XS to 3XL. Matching trackpants come with the top in orange peel/ black and black colorways. The trackpants can be availed for $110 in sizes XS to 3XL. The Jordan x Zion's pants also feature dri-fit technology.

More releases from the apparel collection will will also follow on May 18, 2022. The full collection can be bought on the official website of Nike, SNKRS, and a few selected retailers.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee